NatWest Group Ltd has requested permission from the borough council for minor changes to update the branding at its base in Market Square.
The bank is seeking consent for one accessibility sign, two car park signs, one digital screen, six internally illuminated fascia signs, one window manifestation, one nameplate, three projecting signs and one block of four small mandatory posters.
