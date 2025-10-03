Chesterfield’s M&S store is on a recruitment drive to boost its workforce.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

The retailer, which is based at Ravenside Retail Park, is looking for two permanent part-time customer assistants – warehouse operatives. Responsibilities will include accepting deliveries, unpacking goods, and preparing crates to ensure the shop floor is always fully stocked. Being digitally confident is essential and successful applicants will be expected to use in-store systems and tools to track deliveries, manage stock, and make sure products are exactly where they need to be.