Chesterfield's M&S store is recruiting customer assistants
The retailer, which is based at Ravenside Retail Park, is looking for two permanent part-time customer assistants – warehouse operatives. Responsibilities will include accepting deliveries, unpacking goods, and preparing crates to ensure the shop floor is always fully stocked. Being digitally confident is essential and successful applicants will be expected to use in-store systems and tools to track deliveries, manage stock, and make sure products are exactly where they need to be.
Payment is £12.60 per hour and the roles cover four days a week.
The jobs involve operating mechanical equipment so applications from under 18s cannot be considered due to health and safety legislation.
Applications will close on October 8, 2025. To apply, go to https://jobs.marksandspencer.com/job-search