Chesterfield's May Day march and gala is showcased in 21 photos

By Gay Bolton
Published 6th May 2025, 16:52 BST
Trade union representatives, political parties and campaign groups calling for an end to the Israel-Palestine conflict were among those carrying banners and flags through the streets of Chesterfield on the May Day parade.

Chesterfield’s MP Toby Perkins led the Labour group contingent in the 47th annual people’s gala and demonstration organised by Chesterfield TUC.

Supporters from a wide area including the Midlands and Yorkshire marched in one of the largest gatherings of its kind in the country.

The parade was led by Ireland Colliery Chesterfield Band from Chesterfield Town Hall to New Square for a rally. Guest speakers included Paresh Patel from Unite the Union East Midlands, Maryam Eslamdoust of the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association, Paul Nowak, General Secretary of the TUC and Louise Regan, who chairs the Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

Chesterfield Trades Council expressed thanks to all who celebrated and supported “a great day of #solidarity and #Resistance.”

Participants in the parade included Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins (main photo), representatives of unions and campaign groups based throughout the Midlands and South Yorkshire.

1. Chesterfield May Day Gala, March and Rally 2025

Participants in the parade included Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins (main photo), representatives of unions and campaign groups based throughout the Midlands and South Yorkshire.

Participants in the parade congregated outside Chesterfield Town Hall.

2. Chesterfield May Day Gala, March and Rally 2025

Participants in the parade congregated outside Chesterfield Town Hall.

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins talked to participants congregating for the parade.

3. Chesterfield May Day Gala, March and Rally 2025

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins talked to participants congregating for the parade.

Ireland Colliery Chesterfield Band led the procession.

4. Chesterfield May Day Gala, March and Rally 2025

Ireland Colliery Chesterfield Band led the procession.

