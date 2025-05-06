Chesterfield’s MP Toby Perkins led the Labour group contingent in the 47th annual people’s gala and demonstration organised by Chesterfield TUC.
Supporters from a wide area including the Midlands and Yorkshire marched in one of the largest gatherings of its kind in the country.
The parade was led by Ireland Colliery Chesterfield Band from Chesterfield Town Hall to New Square for a rally. Guest speakers included Paresh Patel from Unite the Union East Midlands, Maryam Eslamdoust of the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association, Paul Nowak, General Secretary of the TUC and Louise Regan, who chairs the Palestine Solidarity Campaign.
Chesterfield Trades Council expressed thanks to all who celebrated and supported “a great day of #solidarity and #Resistance.”
