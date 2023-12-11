Chesterfield will be lit up by a new star in a new location for Christmas 2024, a campaigner has revealed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

James Hopkinson was among those keen to see the big star that shone on top of Dents chambers for more than half a century burning bright in New Square again this year.

But its no-show resulted in James looking at alternative places to keep the tradition going. He said: “I’ve been working with David Tate, owner of Copelands estate agent in town as he owns Markham House (KwikFit job centre etc). We’ve looked at the star and unfortunately this year it’s a no-go due to a few factors like health and safety and just not having enough time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are however working with local businesses on the manufacture of a brand new bigger and brighter star which will sit atop Markham House next year. Long live the Chesterfield star.”

The star shone on top of Dents chambers in 2022.

The illumination was a festive fixture on the rooftop of Dents Chemist which moved out of its premises in 2021 after 118 years in the town centre. The following year the star was lit up by the building’s landlord after several people voiced their dismay at not seeing it.