Chesterfield's landmark Christmas 'Dents star' will come back brighter
James Hopkinson was among those keen to see the big star that shone on top of Dents chambers for more than half a century burning bright in New Square again this year.
But its no-show resulted in James looking at alternative places to keep the tradition going. He said: “I’ve been working with David Tate, owner of Copelands estate agent in town as he owns Markham House (KwikFit job centre etc). We’ve looked at the star and unfortunately this year it’s a no-go due to a few factors like health and safety and just not having enough time.
"We are however working with local businesses on the manufacture of a brand new bigger and brighter star which will sit atop Markham House next year. Long live the Chesterfield star.”
The illumination was a festive fixture on the rooftop of Dents Chemist which moved out of its premises in 2021 after 118 years in the town centre. The following year the star was lit up by the building’s landlord after several people voiced their dismay at not seeing it.
The Derbyshire Times has reached out to the landlord for a comment on the star’s no-show this year.