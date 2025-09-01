Chesterfield’s junior European gull screech champion Cooper Wallace earned his wings as a judge in a new competition held in the seaside town of Weston-super-Mare.

His mum Lauren Wallace of Newbold said: “Cooper had a fabulous time. He loved being a judge and received a beautiful picture made by a local artist. The junior winner was a three-year-old boy and the adult winner was a man from Weston-super-Mare.”

Cooper is a two-times junior European Gull Screech champion, scooping gold medals in 2024 and 2025 at the popular event in the Belgian coastal town of De Panne. His little sister, Shelby, made her debut in the Euro competition this year and was placed fourth.

Plans for Shelby to enter the first Seagull Screeching Championship at Weston-super-Mare didn’t materialise. Lauren said: “Shelby unfortunately couldn’t take part in the competition for political reasons; we didn’t want people to complain that it was fixed with Cooper being a judge.

Cooper and Shelby Wallace in their seagull costumes at Weston-super-Mare.

"Shelby enjoyed telling the competitors how to be kind to seagulls and look after them; she also shared some tips on how to get the best seagull call. She received a lovely gift of a seagull game called Beaks.”

Eleven-year-old Cooper and Shelby, 7, had a great time flapping around the town centre in their seagull costumes and encouraging others to take part in the competition, said their mum. They had their photos taken on the seafront and on the pier.

Lauren added: "We headed home yesterday afternoon and went straight up to MediaCityUK in Salford for BBC Breakfast this morning. Cooper will also be on BBC Radio Devon tomorrow morning.”