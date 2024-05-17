Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A traditional parade that has been part of Chesterfield’s history for more than 170 years will not be going ahead in 2024.

The cost of living crisis has hit the Procession of Witness featuring Christians carrying banners which usually takes place on May bank holiday Monday.

Chris Townsend, a former president of Christian Education Chesterfield which organises the event, said: “After a very successful Whit Walk in 2023 it has been decided sadly that with ever spiralling costs Christian Education Chesterfield feel unable to hold a walk this year. In the future it is hoped that by holding fundraising events before the day we shall be able to return to the traditional walk that has taken place for over 100 years.

“A new event is going to take place which will be held in the market place which is where the original Walks used to begin. Instead of walking around the town there will be stalls offering free craft activities for all ages giving a Christian message. Lots of free fun for all the family and looking forward to seeing many happy smiling faces on the day."

The Procession of Witness in Chesterfield in 2023.

Advertised as Messy May Market the new attraction will be held on Chesterfield Market on Monday, May 27, from 12 noon until 3pm. Activities will include:

Church of the Annunciation – Crafts for Whitsuntide, St John’s Newbold - Making bird feeders, Storrs Road and Hasland Methodists – Fruits Of The Spirit, The Gospel Mission, Brampton – Creating: Noah’s Ark, Holy Trinity – Crafts with Flowers, St John’s Walton – A variety of children’s crafts.

Sweets and biscuits will be given to children taking part.