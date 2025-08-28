Chesterfield's gull screech champion judges new competition where his sister is among contenders
Cooper Wallace, 11, of Newbold will judge Weston-super-Mare’s first Seagull Screeching Championship on Sunday, August 31. Family loyalty will be put to the test as Cooper’s younger sister Shelby is among contestants in the under 12s category.
Seven-year-old Shelby was placed fourth in the junior section of the European Gull Screeching Championships in Belgium in April which she entered for the first time. Cooper soared to success at the keenly contested event by winning the junior gold medal for the second year running.
Judges for the Weston-super-Mare championship will include the town’s mayor and a coach for the Seagulls football team. They will scrutinise competitors in the under 12s and over 12s/adult categories.
Cooper will also give a live demonstration of his award-winning screech and share top tips on perfecting the call.