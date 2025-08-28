Seagull Boy Cooper Wallace and his sister Shelby will be in Weston-super-Mare this weekend where he will be judging a new gull screech championship and she will be among the junior contestants.

Chesterfield’s very own Seagull Boy, who is twice winner of the European Gull Screech Championship, will be the head judge of a new competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cooper Wallace, 11, of Newbold will judge Weston-super-Mare’s first Seagull Screeching Championship on Sunday, August 31. Family loyalty will be put to the test as Cooper’s younger sister Shelby is among contestants in the under 12s category.

Seven-year-old Shelby was placed fourth in the junior section of the European Gull Screeching Championships in Belgium in April which she entered for the first time. Cooper soared to success at the keenly contested event by winning the junior gold medal for the second year running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judges for the Weston-super-Mare championship will include the town’s mayor and a coach for the Seagulls football team. They will scrutinise competitors in the under 12s and over 12s/adult categories.

Cooper will also give a live demonstration of his award-winning screech and share top tips on perfecting the call.