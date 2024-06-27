Chesterfield’s General Election candidates have their say on the campaign trail

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chesterfield’s seven Parliamentary candidates for the General Election have been busy on the campaign trail and here is what some have been saying in an effort to attract votes and become the constituency’s MP.

The 2024 General Election is being fought nationally on the economy, immigration and the NHS among many other issues and voters will be able to cast their votes between 7am and 10pm, on July 4, at polling booths across Derbyshire and Chesterfield’s candidates have been outlining their hopes.

The previous term’s Labour Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins, who has represented Chesterfield and Staveley since 2010 and is the Shadow Minister for Nature and Rural Affairs, is standing again after Parliament was dissolved prior to the General Election.

Pictured: Toby Perkins, Ben Flock, Ian Barfield, David Wadsworth, Julie Lowe and Dan Price.

Other candidates for the sought-after role of Chesterfield MP include Conservative Ben Flook, Liberal Democrat Ian Barfield, the Green Party’s David Wadsworth, Reform UK’s Dan Price, Chesterfield Independent Kris Stone and the Workers Party’s Julie Lowe.

Mr Perkins said: “The impact of fourteen years of Conservative Government can be seen wherever you look in Chesterfield and across Britain.

“If I am elected, for the first time under a Labour Government, I expect that Labour’s plans to cut NHS waiting times, tackle the special needs crisis in our schools and cut the cost of living will start making a difference straight away.

“I also believe Labour’s plans to bring rail back into public ownership, force water companies to clean up our rivers and seas, tackle the flood re-mediation scheme backlog, build renewable energy and grow our economy will all be welcomed by Chesterfield people.

“I’ve lived here all my adult life, so our town’s issues are my issues – the low growth we have suffered has had a terrible impact on council services, and voluntary sector funding so growth is crucial to boosting Chesterfield’s economy and town centre.”

Conservative candidate Ben Flook said: “Chesterfield has declined under decades of Labour MPs and Labour councils. That’s why more and more people are saying Chesterfield needs a fresh face as our MP.

“This Government has invested nearly £70m in Chesterfield and Staveley since 2021.

“As your MP, I’d focus on regenerating our town centre by working with traders to deliver two hours free parking, bringing back events like the Motorfestival and linking Riverside with the Market.

“I’d oppose inappropriate development on green spaces by introducing a ‘greenbelt lock’ to give people the final say over proposals to concrete over the greenbelt. And I’d cut congestion by working with Government to deliver the Staveley by-pass.

“Having been a teacher, I’d work with Headteachers to improve standards in Schools. And I’d work with the police to secure our fair share of Derbyshire’s 351 new police officers to cut crime. With a fresh face as our MP, Chesterfield can realise its potential.”

Liberal Democrat Ian Barfield said: “As Chesterfield’s MP, I would work towards a Chesterfield with a fairer and greener future.

“One where the Rother and Hipper are not used as open sewers and where Net Zero is not just a slogan. Where the town centre is thriving not closing down.

“Where the roads are fit for purpose and where the council does its job properly.

“In a fairer Chesterfield there would be no food banks. People would have easy access to both a GP and NHS dentist and mental health would be given the same priority as physical health.

“Social care for adults would be free in their own homes. Children with special needs should get prompt diagnosis and appropriate support and placements.

“All children should be able to look forward to a future free to make their own choices in a tolerant society. Including voting at 16, and without discrimination on grounds of sex, race or sexuality.”

The Green Party’s David Wadsworth said: “I both live and work in Chesterfield, and it depresses me to see how it has suffered under both Labour and Conservatives.

“Labour will win this election, however, a vote for me will send them the message that you want more than the minor changes they offer.

“I will work to protect nature, our green spaces and rivers and ensure safe, warm, affordable homes are available for everyone.

“Our NHS and Social Care service needs real investment to reverse 14 years of cuts to see new, clean hospitals and more NHS dentists.

“I’d encourage strong local businesses and great public transport to revive our town centre and I want to see people austerity has left behind given the chances they deserve instead of the contempt they’ve received.”

Reform UK’s Dan Price said: “Being ex-military, I’m used to carrying out orders to the letter. If elected I’ll carry out the orders of the constituents of Chesterfield, as your voice in Parliament.

“Being a businessman, I’m used to growing something from nothing with limited finances, no Government backing, going against bigger and better-equipped, better manned, more established competition, yet consistently doing well.

“Voting for me will mean you get a public servant who is disciplined, dedicated, loyal, will put Chesterfield first and above all will not waste taxpayers’ money on idol projects.

He added: “I too struggle to pay my rent, my council tax, or that yearly MOT for the family car. And like you, I’m seeing the cost of my family food shopping rise and rise.

“Enough is enough. The cost of living has not stopped going up and the state of the nation is a joke. Vote for me and I promise to dedicate myself to sorting out Chesterfield’s issues.”

Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Independent Kris Stone, of Newbold Moor, Chesterfield,is also running for both the Chesterfield Parliamentary seat and in a By-Election to become a councillor for Chesterfield Borough Council’s Spire Ward. Mr Stone could not be contacted.

Workers’ Party Julie Lowe said: “My immediate concern is the state of our NHS, Care and Dental services. I will call a borough-wide assembly of health and care professionals and patients to assess and then address the issues that we currently face.

“My second concern is the continued de-industrialisation and decline of our remarkable historic town. I will revive local business and incentivise shoppers by attracting independent traders to fill empty shops and support free resident’s parking.

“My third concern is homelessness and I will look to re-purpose empty properties, encourage social house building and discourage land banking within the borough.

“My fourth concern is the current state of our public services. I will call a borough-wide Citizen’s Assembly to ascertain the position, identify changes needed and then work towards delivering the results that residents desperately need.