Dating back to 1850, the event is a Christian celebration marking Whitsuntide - the festival that celebrates the coming of the Holy Spirit in power upon the disciples of Jesus at the Jewish feast of Pentecost .

The Walk is held on Spring Bank Holiday Monday because it is the nearest British public holiday to Whitsuntide. This year it happened to fall on the 29th of May, which coincided with the weekend of both the festival as well as the 200th anniversary of the URC church at Rose Hill – which has supported the event since the Chesterfield Whit Walk began 173 years ago.