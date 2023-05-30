News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield’s famous Whit Walk returns after three-year absence

After an enforced absence of three years, Chesterfield’s Whit Walk returned to the streets of the town, as churches once again took part in the historic event.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 30th May 2023, 08:50 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 08:51 BST

Dating back to 1850, the event is a Christian celebration marking Whitsuntide - the festival that celebrates the coming of the Holy Spirit in power upon the disciples of Jesus at the Jewish feast of Pentecost.

The Walk is held on Spring Bank Holiday Monday because it is the nearest British public holiday to Whitsuntide. This year it happened to fall on the 29th of May, which coincided with the weekend of both the festival as well as the 200th anniversary of the URC church at Rose Hill – which has supported the event since the Chesterfield Whit Walk began 173 years ago.

Members from 24 churches walked through the town for this year's Chesterfield Procession of Witness.

Members from 24 churches walked through the town for this year's Chesterfield Procession of Witness. Photo: Brian Eyre

Church members gathered outside Chesterfield Town Hall for the event

Church members gathered outside Chesterfield Town Hall for the event Photo: Brian Eyre

The walk took them through the streets of Chesterfield

The walk took them through the streets of Chesterfield Photo: Brian Eyre

The event brought together churches from across the town

The event brought together churches from across the town Photo: Brian Eyre

