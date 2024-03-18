Chesterfield's B&M store announces new date for reopening
Homeware discounter B&M has pushed back the reopening of their Chesterfield store which is undergoing a refit after being flooded five months ago.
The store will now reopen on Saturday, April 6 instead of March 29 which was originally advertised on exterior signs at the Ravenside Retail Park.
An unnamed manager said: “We’re delighted that a date has been confirmed for the store to reopen. We hope customers are going to be delighted after hearing the news. We cannot wait to start welcoming customers back through the door once again.”
B&M was among several stores on the retail park which were forced to close due to flooding caused by Storm Babet.