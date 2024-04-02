Saturday’s rally was led by its organiser 15-year-old Jasmine Topley of Birdholme and included speakers and a two-minute silence.

Natasha Woolliscroft posted: “Very powerful and emotional stand to support a wonderful breed. Honoured to be amongst brave, strong and heart-warming people who just want to make good changes to this cruel world.”

Sammy Wilkinson was among the speakers at the rally in Queen’s Park. He took XL Bully dog Kilo to Scotland to avoid the ban in England but weeks later Kilo was shot dead by firearms officers after reportedly attacking another dog and causing minor injuries to three people.

Sammy is now campaigning for Kilo’s Law that would prohibit firearms officers attending incidents of dangerously out of control dogs and enable a canine unit under the supervision of a vet to be deployed with catchpoles, sedative based dart guns and tasers.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced in 2023 that XL Bullies would be banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act by the end of the year. The breed was linked to two fatalities last year and six of 10 fatal dog attacks in 2022.

1 . Chesterfield XL Bully march The march attracted campaigners of all ages and owners of various breeds of dogs. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

2 . Chesterfield XL Bully march Jasmine Topley, 15, of Birdholme (pictured second from right) organised and led the march. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

3 . Chesterfield XL Bully march Posters indicated the campaigners' views on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak banning the XL Bully dog breed. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

4 . Chesterfield XL Bully march Campaigners made their presence felt on the march which took place on a sunny afternoon over the Easter weekend. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales