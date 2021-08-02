Chesterfield women cycle from Bristol to London to raise money for children’s centre in Palestine

Barbara Sansome and Mary Reape cycled more than 175 miles from Bristol to London as part of the Big Ride for Palestine.

More than 250 riders, from teenagers to 70-year-olds, took part in the challenge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Well done, Barbara Sansome and Mary Reape!

Barbara, herself a pensioner, told the Derbyshire Times: "It felt amazing to see the amount of support the ride had from people along the way, with horns tooting and people waving from houses even in small towns and villages.

“We had fantastic receptions and hospitality offered in overnight stops in Swindon, Oxford and Luton.

“Also, Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank and across the world used social media to express how moved they were by our solidarity.”

Barbara and Mary have so far raised more than £1,000 and there is still time to sponsor them via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/barbara-sansome1.