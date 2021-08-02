Chesterfield women cycle from Bristol to London to raise money for children’s centre in Palestine
Two Chesterfield women have completed an arduous bike ride to raise money for a new children’s centre in the Palestinian city of Ramallah.
Barbara Sansome and Mary Reape cycled more than 175 miles from Bristol to London as part of the Big Ride for Palestine.
More than 250 riders, from teenagers to 70-year-olds, took part in the challenge.
Barbara, herself a pensioner, told the Derbyshire Times: "It felt amazing to see the amount of support the ride had from people along the way, with horns tooting and people waving from houses even in small towns and villages.
“We had fantastic receptions and hospitality offered in overnight stops in Swindon, Oxford and Luton.
“Also, Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank and across the world used social media to express how moved they were by our solidarity.”
Barbara and Mary have so far raised more than £1,000 and there is still time to sponsor them via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/barbara-sansome1.