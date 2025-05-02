Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“I am so overwhelmed with people’s generosity – I genuinely never thought I’d get over £6,000,” said Hayley Sanderson who has completed a month-long charity challenge.

Hayley, who lives in Chesterfield, is a buyer at Peak Pharmacy and decided on a daily walk to work and back throughout April – a round trip of 16 miles! Her motivation was to raise money for Ashgate Hospice and Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospice in Wales.

For most of the month Hayley did the long stretch to Bolsover and back on her own. Her boss Joe Cattee, managing director at Peak Pharmacy, accompanied her one day, another colleague, Megan Reed, walked in with her on the last day and Hayley’s stepdad Paul Cook was her companion on another of her lengthy treks.

Hayley said: “On my last day there were a group of about eight of us walked from work to Chesterfield, it was red-hot that evening. A few people met us for dinner and drinks, which we needed!"

Hayley Sanderson and companions who accompanied her on her last charity walk home from work at the end of April 2025.

The humble 33-year-old said: "Everyone has said it’s an amazing achievement but all I’ve done is give up a bit of time and walked to work and back.

"It’s everyone around me that’s supported me. When I started I thought I’d get £1,000, that £2,500 would be a stretch. On the last afternoon I sent an email out saying I’m at £4,500 but it would be absolutely amazing to get to £5000. Within about an hour £1500 had come through and bits have come in since then – it's now about £6,200. I'm trying to get around everyone who has donated and thank them individually.”

Hayley, who has clocked up more than 300 miles on her walks to work, is giving half the sponsorship proceeds to Ashgate Hospice which cared for her late grandfather David Sanderson after he was diagnosed with cancer.

The other half will go to Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospice in support of an appeal by her best friend Clare Taylor and Clare’s husband Johnny, The couple have raised £26,000 for the hospice this year in memory of their baby daughter Lily who was born with a rare condition called osteocrainostenois, the only case recorded in the UK. The condition is where skull bones fuse together too early, before the brain is fully formed and lead to an abnormal skull shape and potential brain growth issues. Sadly, Lily died from a respiratory infection when she was less than nine months old in 2021.

Hayley Sanderson has raised £6200 to be split between Ashgate Hospice in Chesterfield and Tŷ Gobaith children's hospice in Wales.

Hayley will step out for Ashgate Hospice again on June 28 when she takes part in the 10km Sparkle Night Walk. She said: “I'll walk in memory of my grandad and for Ashgate Hospice which is such an incredible charity. There are loads of people I know who have been in there.”

She then plans to take a rest from charity walks – but hasn’t ruled out doing another in a couple of years’ time.

May is National Walking Month and Hayley was keen to stress the benefits. She said: “It’s been so much fun – I’ve loved it. Walking is so good for you. My mood and my attitude these past 30 days has been completely different to how I’ve been in the months prior. Whether that's getting out in the morning or getting out in the lunch breaks, it makes a big difference – you feel more productive. There are so many beautiful places to go where we live.”

Donations in support of Hayley’s walk for the hospices are still welcome via the following pages: https://lily-harper-taylor.muchloved.com/Fundraising/Events/703897632 or www.justgiving.com/page/hayley-sanderson-1?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL