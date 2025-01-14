Chesterfield woman who runs the town’s only dedicated hedgehog rescue shelter calls for grant funding - as hedgehogs now vulnerable to extinction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Chesterfield woman who runs the town’s only dedicated hedgehog rescue shelter from her front room has issued an appeal for public support after being rejected in her latest bid for the funding she desperately needs to accommodate all the sick and injured animals which come her way.

Inkersall resident Donna Hatton set up Chesterfield Hedgehog Rescue and Rehabilitation in 2020 and by 2024 had to temporarily refuse new admissions as she did not have the space or time to properly care for every hog which needed help.

Once a familiar sight shuffling through Chesterfield’s undergrowth, hedgehogs are now on Britain's red list for mammals—meaning they are vulnerable to extinction—due to threats from urban development, habitat loss from garden and farming practices, pesticides, pollution and traffic.

Their plight so concerned Inkersall resident Donna Hatton that she signed up for a specialist training course at Vale Wildlife Hospital in Gloucestershire and opened her own shelter.

Chesterfield Hedgehog Rescue and Rehabilitation care for more than 120 sick and injured hogs in 2024. (Photo: Contributed)

Donna said: “I’ve always been a big animal lover and did what I could to help, but the final straw came when I found two poorly hedgehogs in my back garden within a couple of weeks of each other.

“I took them to the vets and that’s when I realised that most hedgehogs that end up at a vets will be put to sleep. Vets mainly focus on domestic animals, not wildlife, so with hedgehogs they’ll check for broken bones or obvious injuries and that’s about it.

“The more I looked into it, and learned how fast the species is declining, the more I felt I had to do something. At the time, the nearest rescue centre was in Alfreton.”

As word has spread about Donna’s service, she has been inundated with calls from across north Derbyshire regarding hedgehogs which may be ill, injured or in distress.

Donna treats the hedgehogs for problems such as maggots and parasites, hypothermia, dehydration and hunger, or injuries from rat traps and garden strimmers. (Photo: Contributed)

In 2024, she took in 121 hogs, 62 of which were nursed back to health and released into the wild again – but for half the year she was turning patients away.

Donna said: “In winter it’s quite quiet because they’re in hibernation but come springtime it’s non-stop. My usual capacity is 15 but at one point last summer I had 34 hedgehogs here.

“A lot of them come in as babies, and when they’re in the incubators it’s fine but as they get bigger they need to go in cages and that takes more space.

“For my own sanity and my care for the hogs I had to say, ‘No more.’ I couldn’t physically or mentally take any more but it was heart-breaking to be turning some away.”

More than half of last year's patients were released back into the wild, an around a quarter were euthanised by vets. (Photo: Contributed)

The level of demand has been consistent for long enough that Donna has drawn up plans to install a fully insulated and equipped two-room shed in her back-yard, increasing capacity up to around 50 hedgehogs.

Designed by Worksop company Lincs Cabins, the shed would cost an estimated cost of £25,000, but that kind of outlay is beyond the limited means of the rescue centre at the moment.

Even though she is unable to work due to disability, Donna has already put thousands of pounds of her own money into operating the centre and otherwise relies on donations from kind-hearted supporters.

She said: “The hedgehogs have their own bank account where I’ve been putting money away for the shed and it’s up to about £11,500 now, but most of the money that comes in goes straight out again.”

Many of the patients are just babies whose mothers may have been injured or scared off by human activity. (Photo: Contributed)

With fundraising going at a Tiggy-Winkle crawl rather than a Sonic sprint, last year Donna submitted multiple bids for a maximum £6,000 from the Chesterfield Borough Council Community Grant scheme, which is backed by £2.6million from the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The grant scheme is partly intended to “help reduce the borough’s impact on the climate and wider environment by promoting greener choices” but in her bids Donna also set out a vision that emphasised aspects of outdoor learning, volunteering and local pride mentioned in the criteria.

She said: “If we had more space to work, I’d be able to take on volunteers and train people up to help me or even set up their own shelters.”

Nevertheless, each application was rejected by the council up to the fifth and final round of the grant scheme just before Christmas.

Donna said: “The second time I emailed to ask why, and was just told the application didn’t meet the criteria, so I asked what was missing and I don’t think they ever told me specifically.

“I’ve surely proved by now that I’m in this for long haul but I’m struggling to get by, and there aren’t many other places to go for funding for wildlife.”

Disappointed by the seemingly final decision, one of Donna’s supporters, Helen Harper, has now set up an online petition calling on the council to revisit the proposal, which has attracted more than 500 signatories at the time of writing.

Helen said: “Despite the odds, Donna has been tirelessly providing aid for our dwindling hedgehog population, nurturing them back to health within her own home.

“This funding is critical for Donna's mission of securing a safer future for our hedgehogs. She should not have to fight this battle alone, it's about time the council acknowledges the urgency of her cause.”

Donna added: “I’m desperate to find this funding and I just want them to reconsider and help us take that next step up. I hope people will support that.

“In my opinion this is a project that would benefit the whole community just as much as some of the successful bidders.”

In response to questions from the Derbyshire Times, Councillor Steve Lismore, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing explained the authority’s position on Donna’s applications.

He said: “The Community Grants Fund is supported by external funds which the council secured from the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund to help fund a range of grassroots projects across the borough, and we have so far allocated £170,000 to almost 40 organisations.

“While we acknowledge that Chesterfield Hedgehog Rescue and Rehabilitation is a worthy cause and Donna is doing great work in the local area, unfortunately the funds we have available to allocate as part of the Community Grants Scheme is limited.

“Applications are assessed on a strict criteria which unfortunately this particular project does not meet. We have been in direct contact with Chesterfield Hedgehog Rescue and Rehabilitation to explain the reasons for our decision on past applications, and provided information about other organisations which may be able to support them to find other sources of funding. We will be in touch to discuss the decision on the latest application.

“Derbyshire County Council is the statutory body for developing and delivering biodiversity plans, through its local nature recovery strategy (LNRS). Of course, everyone has a part to play in this and Chesterfield Borough council’s specific role in protecting local biodiversity is built into our planning frameworks, and climate change strategy.”

To learn more about the rescue centre, follow Donna’s work via facebook.com/ChesterfieldHedgehogs.

To sign the petition, visit https://tinyurl.com/yckh24pz.

