Chesterfield woman walking 30,000 steps a day to and from work - in round trip of more than four hours - for charity

Hayley Sanderson of Ashgate, Chesterfield is raising money for two hospices by walking to and from work throughout April.

A Chesterfield woman has embarked on a mammoth challenge to raise money for two causes close to her heart.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hayley Sanderson, 33, is aiming to walk 500 km (310 miles) throughout April to raise money for hospices in memory of her grandfather and her best friend’s baby daughter.

She is walking to and from work, a round trip of more than four hours in which she clocks up 30,000 steps a day. She said: “Surprisingly, my legs don’t ache but I’ve had a couple of blisters.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayley, who works as a buyer at Peak Pharmacy, hopes to raise at least £2,000 which she will split between Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospice in north Wales and Ashgate Hospice in Chesterfield.

Her best friend Clare Taylor’s daughter Lily was born in Wales with a rare condition called osteocrainostenois, the only case recorded in the UK. The condition is where skull bones fuse together too early, before the brain is fully formed and lead to an abnormal skull shape and potential brain growth issues. Sadly, Lily died from a respiratory infection when she was less than nine months old in 2021. Hayley said: “She was my friend’s first born and I saw her a few times. Lily was a strong, brave, happy and gorgeous little girl, defying all the odds against her and never letting her diagnosis get in the way of being able to enjoy life.”

Hayley, who lives in Brampton, was 19 when her grandfather, David Sanderson, was diagnosed with cancer and cared for by Ashgate Hospice until he died. She said: “The hospice helped my nan, Pamela, as they have support groups to help with loss; my nan was with a support group of people of a similar age.”

This is the first charity fundraiser that Hayley has attempted and she initially set a target of £500. However, in just over a week she has raised £1400.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can donate to her appeal via: https://lily-harper-taylor.muchloved.com/Fundraising/Events/703897632 or www.justgiving.com/page/hayley-sanderson-1?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL

Apart from raising money for two worthy causes, Hayley is already feeling the benefit of her long walks to and from work. She said: “I quite like walking. I don’t feel as grumpy or as irritable. There is also less time in front of the TV screen after I’ve made dinner.”