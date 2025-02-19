Chesterfield woman urges socially-isolated twenty-somethings to join new social club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Chesterfield woman who started a social club for socially-isolated twenty-somethings is urging them to come along and make new friendships.

Alexandra Mitchell, 26, started the group – which meets at Chesterfield’s Sorbo Lounge – after moving here from Hertfordshire in 2022 and finding herself at a loose end. Searches in the area uncovered various groups meeting for sports or other hobbies, however opportunities at these gatherings to socialise proved to be limited.

She found many of the groups catered for retirement aged people and many of them were located in other cities such as Manchester or Sheffield. The NHS worker said: “I couldn’t really find anything for my age group – if you don’t like nightclubs or sports it kind of limits what you can do. This is for 20 to 30-year-olds to just meet.

“I think sometimes when you go to the more specific groups people go there just to do the activity and then they leave. There's no chatting afterwards – with exercise classes and other things you don’t get that opportunity to chat with people.

The 20s to 30s group meet at Sorbo Lounge

“This is all very casual, to just try and make some new friends and network. The limited stuff there is out there is all very specialist, like badminton or singing, but this is more casual, more of a social and a lot more relaxed. People I’ve spoken with in the group say it's great to find something for people in their age group.”

Speaking about the challenges of socialising in the digital age, Alexandra said: “People are very sceptical of making friends online now because a lot of it is not genuine. Everything is done online now and you don’t have to go out – which limits contact with people. It’s convenient but it’s quite damaging as well."

And for those in their 20s who do not enjoy drinking in nightclubs alternatives can be difficult to find. “There’s a stereotype that everybody likes going out clubbing,” said Alexandra. “But if you’re not into that stuff you’re made to feel a bit like there’s something wrong with you.

“For people of our age group, a lot of them work from home now or have school friends or a partner who they do everything with. With me coming from down south I had to get out and try and meet people.”

20s to 30s Social @ Sorbo Lounge has around 10-12 regular members

There are purely social networks available but many ask for a subscription payment, which can be a barrier for many people – however Alexandra’s group is completely free of charge.

She said: "As people keep coming to the group each month they deepen their connections, so it’s important to come regularly and get your face out there. I’ve made a few friends now and we keep in touch and people can do other things outside of the group together.”

Anyone wishing to join 20s to 30s Social @ Sorbo Lounge – which now has around 10-12 regular members – can find it on Facebook. The group meets every last Wednesday of the month from 7.30pm until around 10pm.