A woman is aiming to retrace her family history and learn more about her great-grandfather, a former boxing champion who ran a Chesterfield pub for 50 years – and has called for anyone with information to come forward.

Sarah Astbury, who spent 37 years living in Hasland, is attempting to source information on the life of her great-grandfather - Billy Green. Billy was, at different periods throughout his life, a colliery worker, a boxing champion and the landlord of The Phoenix Inn on St Mary’s Gate - which remains open today as the Spa Lane Vaults.

Sarah, who has encouraged people to come forward with any information or stories about Billy, said: “I always knew my great-grandfather was a ‘bit’ of a character, especially with regards to The Phoenix, but it was something that when I was younger I never enquired about. I was too busy competing in sport, which seems to be a trend in the family. Now I realise that as many of my family have sadly passed away, if I don’t try and find out about the family history soon, it will be gone forever.”

Sarah believes that Billy was born and raised in Chesterfield, before finding a job at the Grassmoor Colliery. He then, after being trained by his father, won a national boxing championship at the age of just 19 - while working at the Markham Colliery.

She said: “I understand that Billy’s father Jacob, who came from Walsall, ran the Kings Head and Crown Inn in Chesterfield, and was a bare knuckle fighter who trained various sportsmen in different fields of sport. He also trained one of his sons, Billy, who became the Pitmen’s Bantamweight Boxing Champion of England in 1911, aged 19.”

Billy certainly became a renowned character over the years, with newspaper clippings offering a glimpse back at his unique life.

One such story surrounds the two pet monkeys that Billy kept at The Phoenix, called Jacko and Jennie. According to a newspaper story published many years ago, Jacko was purchased from two of Billy’s friends in London. He was fed ham sandwiches and sugar cubes, and had the role of resident ‘froth blower’ at the pub. Jennie slept in a bed above the kitchen oven and would play each day with a neighbour’s dog.

Billy was a good friend of 15-time world snooker champion Joe Davis, and on one occasion, caused a stir with another well-known Chesterfield sportsman called Ben Unwin. The pair made the news when they arrived at the Doncaster Greyhound Track by aeroplane - flying from Wingerworth after the car they were supposed to travel in broke down.

Billy was the landlord of The Phoenix Inn for 50 years.

He remained landlord of The Phoenix for 50 years, having only been given 24 hours notice to take over the pub back in 1923 - and was still pulling pints behind the bar at the age of 81. At the time, he told a reporter at the Derbyshire Times that he hoped to continue working for many years - adding that a drop of whiskey each night and a good cigar were all he needed.

Sarah said: “Billy in 1973 had the record for being the longest living licensee in the UK, at that point he’d spent 50 years behind the bar. He took The Phoenix on in 1923 after being told to give up boxing due to health issues.

“Also, at that point in time, The Phoenix pub had quite a reputation as an ‘undesirable’ place to visit. There had been three landlords in 15 months. The police asked Billy to take on the pub, which he did, and after that there were no more incidents.”

Sarah said that Billy sadly passed away in 1975 after suffering an accident. She added: “Sadly, in 1975 Billy had an accident falling off a bar stool and ended up in the Royal Hospital at Calow. Even though by all accounts, from a message from someone in hospital with him at the time, he was in good spirits and seemed well, he sadly passed away quite soon afterwards.”

Sarah lived in Hasland for 37 years before moving to Bulgaria.

Explaining the familial connection between herself and Billy, Sarah said: “Billy’s eldest son, Jack Green, is my grandfather. Jack and his wife Eileen (formerly Copping) lived in Hasland, which is where they brought up my mother Susan and her brother Richard.

“When my mother got married to Geoff Weir, a teacher and local footballer from Chesterfield, they also moved to Hasland, three doors down from where my mother lived as a child.

“I was born in the same house and also have a brother, two years older than me. I lived in Hasland for 37 years, working as a yoga teacher and massage therapist - initially at Brampton Manor with David and Jenny Wolfe before working independently. Even though I left Chesterfield 15 years ago to move to Bulgaria, I feel my roots are still there.”

Sarah added that she was searching for any information on another of Billy’s daughters, called Peggy, and that she hoped people would come forward to help shed some light on her family’s history.

“I believe Billy also had a daughter called Peggy. I heard the name when I was younger but only recently realised who she was. I’m hoping to build a stronger connection with the infamous Billy Green, put faces to names and gain an insight into my family’s history.”

For anyone wanting to share any stories or information about Billy and his family, you can contact Sarah at [email protected].