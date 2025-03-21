A north Derbyshire woman is raising money for a cause close to her heart in her new role with a charity dedicated to supporting children diagnosed with cancer.

Steph McCawley, who lives just outside Chesterfield, has joined The Give A Duck Foundation which provides comfort to young cancer patients by supplying them with Chemo Ducks – specially designed cuddly toys that help children understand and cope with their treatment.

Her appointment as regional fundraiser for the charity is deeply personal to Steph who lost her nephew, Sam, to cancer seven years ago. Sam was only 18 months old when he was diagnosed with a brain tumour. Steph said: “He underwent several surgeries, chemotherapy session and the family even raised money for him to go to Germany to have the Proton Beam Therapy. At six years old, after being in remission for a year, the cancer came back and heartbreakingly was so aggressive that he could no longer fight it. Chemo Duck sadly was not around for Sam and knowing the trauma he went through with his treatment, I feel, he would have benefitted from having his own duck for support. This is why I am so passionate about this charity as I want to ensure all children like Sam benefit from the support, reassurance and education that the duck brings.”

Give A Duck provides Chemo Ducks for every hospital in the UK. Through play, a child can understand and learn via the Chemo Duck what is happening to their bodies to help reduce fear and stress.

There are several ways to support this incredible cause:

*Donate £25 to fund a Chemo Duck for a child in need.

*Join Duck Day in April – Raise a minimum of £100 by hosting your own fundraising event.

*Become a corporate sponsor – partner with The Give A Duck Foundation to make a lasting impact.

Steph, 47, who was previously supporter engagement officer at RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, said of her new post: “I am extremely honoured to take on this role and help ensure that every child facing cancer receives the support they deserve. No family should go through this alone, and with the community's help, we can bring comfort to so many young patients. I am asking the generous people of Derbyshire to help support this amazing cause to help provide a Chemo Duck to every child going through cancer treatment."

For more information, to make a donation, or to get involved, visit www.giveaduck.org.uk or contact [email protected].

The Give A Duck Foundation, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, was launched by Karen and Andrew Phillips whose son Harry was diagnosed with cancer when he was seven years old and found the Chemo Duck was a great support for him.