Chesterfield woman launches fundraiser to bring 'sweet' street dog home from Turkey
Ellie Fraser, 24, is a regular holidaymaker in Turkey, and following her recent visit earlier this month with her parents and young daughter, she said the family “fell in love” with a stray dog called Honey who lives on the streets of Hisaronu.
Since returning home, Ellie has launched a fundraising page to secure a minimum of £2,000 in hopes to rescue and rehome Honey who is thought to be aged between two and five.
Ellie, the owner of a rescue staffy-cross called Luna, said: “I am reaching out to fellow dog lovers in a bid to raise the funds to bring Honey home.
“Funds will ensure that this sweet and gentle girl can have a loving family with us here and my girl, Luna.”
Ellie’s JustGiving page – see: https://shorturl.at/ioGZ1 – has raised more than £400 so far with countless messages of support from sponsors.
Ellie said: “The conditions aren’t great for the street dogs. The heat is unbearable some months and the dogs can become so easily poorly or caught in busy traffic.
“It was horrible having to leave Honey behind on our final day, especially as she had become quite attached to us on holiday. My daughter was very fond of her.
“Honey quickly became a huge part of our lives and made the holiday very special. I just want to be reunited with her, and give her the life she deserves.”
Costs include vet bills which are £480, fostering fees – between £35-£56 per week – and transportation costs ranging from £900 to £1,200.
And additional funds raised will also account for any paperwork or necessities for Honey’s care.
Ellie said if she is unsuccessful in her efforts to rehome Honey, all funds will be donated to the street dog charity Animal Aid Ovacik, operating in Hisaronu, Kayakoy, and Oludeniz.
Ellie has also created a Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61551547836261 to build support for Honey and document her rescue and rehoming journey.
“We appreciate any donations big or small, we just want Honey – home,” added Ellie.