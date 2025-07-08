Chesterfield woman issues warning after her dogs suffer toxic effects from eating human excrement near ‘drug den’

A dog owner from Chesterfield has warned residents after her two pets were left suffering toxic effects from human excrement - which they had eaten close to a ‘drug den.’

Wenzdi Bennett, who lives in New Whittington, has urged dog owners in the area to take care after her pets ate human excrement while on a walk - with both dogs suffering toxic effects.

She said: “We walk our dogs along a footpath just off Albert Road, where the small children’s park is - it leads you on towards the river and the canal. Someone has built a drug den quite far into there. With the walking restrictions for dog owners, you have to find somewhere quiet to take your dogs - parks are absolutely saturated with silly dog owners. We try and stick to these footpaths that are out of the way, which means you do come across these sorts of things.

“This isn’t usually an issue, but for the last couple of weeks, there’s been a tent down there. It’s been quite flooded with people that are going down to hide in this drug den and you can smell weed. People generally keep themselves to themselves, but my dogs have eaten human excrement down there. I caught them eating it - but by that point they had it in their mouths and it was too late.

Wenzdi said that two of her dogs had suffered toxic effects after eating human excrement. Credit: Wenzdi Bennett

“You expect people to be able to either get themselves home or, if they are caught short, to deal with it appropriately and not just leave it all over the place. I hurried them off and unfortunately it has caused some toxicity in the dogs. Basically, they’ve reacted how you would expect someone who was completely under the influence of drugs - there’s no difference in how they were reacting.”

Wenzdi described the impact this had on both dogs - and said that issues involving drugs were becoming increasingly common in the area.

She added: “They could barely walk and were stumbling all over the garden. They were vacant, and if I put my hand anywhere near them, they were flinching - it was as if they had no depth perception. They were in a proper state, so I’ve been on the phone to the vets - I was told to get charcoal tablets down them.

“They’re pulling through alright, they’re still very quiet and not very themselves. I’ve found that New Whittington is going downhill. I’ve lived here my entire life, and I moved away from an area with drugs and drug dealing, but it’s just getting worse and worse. It never used to be like this, it used to be such a safe neighbourhood. There is a drug problem in the area.

“This could’ve killed my dogs, but they’re both big - they’re each over 30kg. One of them is 13 and he’s really struggling - he’s not coming round as quickly as I’d like to. The younger one has a faster metabolism and is coping a little bit better, but they’re not themselves. They’re energetic and healthy dogs, and it’s sad they’ve had to go through that because of another person.

“You don’t expect to have to be dealing with such an event. If you want to go and take drugs in your own home, that’s entirely your choice - but when it starts seeping into other people’s lives it’s just so wrong.”