Chesterfield woman given suspended prison sentence for ‘serious’ neglect of Shar Pei dog

A woman who failed to get appropriate veterinary treatment for her suffering dog has been indefinitely banned from keeping animals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie Mason, 23, of Trinity Close in Chesterfield, ignored repeated warnings to get the appropriate care for Chase, a male Shar Pei, after he was diagnosed with severe bilateral entropion.

Derby Magistrates Court handed Mason an 18 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months and described the case, which was brought by the RSPCA as a ‘serious’ offence over a prolonged period. She had pleaded guilty to one Animal Welfare Act offence at an earlier hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was told that RSPCA Kristy Ludlam had gone to a flat in Melling Close in Chesterfield on 23 April last year to check up on Chase after a vet had seen him the previous month and diagnosed severe bilateral entropion in both eyes which required surgery as soon as possible.

Katie Mason, 23, of Trinity Close in Chesterfield, ignored repeated warnings to get the appropriate care for Chase, a male Shar Pei, after he was diagnosed with severe bilateral entropion.

In her statement to the court the Inspector, who was accompanied by police officers, said: “The entrance hall was dark, and there was a strong smell of urine. As we entered the lounge area, I could see a level of dirt and grime on the floor, which looked like it hadn’t been cleaned for quite some time.

“As the flat got lighter I could properly look at Chase. He had some fur missing at the top of his tail, and thinning fur on his back and legs. The skin on his tail appeared thickened. His right eye had discharge coming from it, and cherry eye; the eye looked sore and red.”

The court was told that no arrangements had been made for Chase to have the surgery and he was not receiving any pain relief, only eye drops, which had been given when he last saw a vet on 22 March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Ludlam added: “I asked Miss Mason if she wanted to sign Chase over into RSPCA care but she declined. I advised her that I would need to remove the dog and get him assessed by a vet for possible suffering under Section 4 of the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

When Kristy Ludlam found Chase his right eye looked sore and red and had discharge coming from it.

“Miss Mason said that Chase was not suffering as he had been to the vets. I replied that I understood he had been to the vets, but that he had not been given the medication or surgery that he needed.”

The court was told that warning notices had been issued by the RSPCA in respect of Chase’s skin, nails and eyes. The charity had also provided assistance vouchers toward the cost of veterinary care and had offered to help rehome the dog if Mason could not afford the surgery but she had declined to do so.

The vet who examined Chase after he had been removed from the flat confirmed he had been caused unnecessary suffering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her written evidence to the court she said: “It is in my opinion that Chase has suffered for a period longer than six months for his skin, ears and eyes. I would be concerned that the suffering could be even longer related to his severe bilateral entropion.

Following months of neglect, Chase had some fur missing at the top of his tail, and thinning fur on his back and legs. The skin on his tail appeared thickened.

"This dog has suffered because of the owner's failure to provide medical veterinary attention for the lengthy list of medical problems.”

Chase received antibiotics, steroids and treatment for his ears and skin. He also had eye surgery paid for by the RSPCA. The vet who carried out the procedure also gave evidence in the case and said: “Having turned in eyelids contacting the sensitive cornea is a common condition in dog breeds with excessive skin folds such as the Shar Pei.

“The contact of hairs onto the cornea causes painful irritation and can lead to damage to the cornea resulting in ulceration, also a painful condition. Over time, ulcers can heal, resulting in corneal scarring as seen in this case. If left untreated, the chronic irritation can result in vision loss due to excessive scarring on the surface of the eye. In cases with severe ulceration, there is risk of rupture to the globe itself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magistrates described the offence as “serious” and said it had occurred over a “prolonged period” and there had been a clear lack of engagement by the defendant with people who had tried to help.

The vet who examined Chase after he had been removed from the flat confirmed the dog suffered for a period longer than six months for his skin, ears and eyes.

Mason, who was sentenced on 3 February, will not be able to contest her ban for ten years. She was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay costs of £400 and a victim surcharge of £154.

In mitigation the court was told that she had left her flat and Chase had been living with someone else. It was said she was visiting him infrequently due to family commitments and was remorseful and upset and had no intention of having any pets in the future as she could not afford them.