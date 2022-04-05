Chesterfield woman finds love after appearing on ITVBe's Dinner Date

But Leanne Miles’ new partner is not the man she dated on the hit show and is instead someone she already knew and reconnected with by chance.

The 30-year-old had been single for two years when she signed up to appear on the ITVBe series, where one person is given the chance to find love over three meals, each made by a different blind date.

Despite being filmed last year, Leanne’s episode did not air until last Wednesday and saw her win the affections of Christian from Leicester with a menu of crispy buttermilk chicken strips, pork belly, and doughnuts which turned out to be somewhat questionable.

Leanne Miles and her new partner Brent Viveiros

She was then shown travelling to a Leicester restaurant for a final date with him – one which Leanne didn't have to cook.

Speaking to the Derbyshire Times afterwards, she said: “I was really shocked to be honest, just for the fact he’d told me about the previous two dates so I really didn’t know if it’d be me or not.

"We had a good time [on the final date], the food was really nice and the staff were really good.

Leanne shown on her first date with Christian from Leicester as seen on ITVBe's Dinner Date

"But, at the end of the night I realised then he wasn’t my cup of tea.”

The episode ended with a final word saying both Leanne and Christian were still single – however things have since shifted on the love front for the care support worker from Clowne.

She is now in a relationship after striking up a conversation with her partner Brent Viveiros, who sat down with Leanne to watch her Dinner Date episode last week.

Leanne said: “It’s a funny story. We’ve known each other a while but in January I had a washer delivered and I asked on social media whether anybody had a spanner as I didn’t realise you had to take the bolts out the back.

Leanne Miles has found love after appearing on ITVBe's Dinner Date

“Anyway, Brent wrote back saying he had a spanner and wasn’t far away. It just went from there.

"Things are going really well, we’ve just come back from a long weekend away. He sat with me and all my friends while we watched my episode, it was strange to see myself on TV, especially dating, but we enjoyed it.”