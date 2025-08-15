A Chesterfield woman with memory issued who forgot about her GP appointment was sent a letter asking her to confirm she agrees to be taken off GP practice list if she misses further appointments.

Fiona Jordan, 61, from Chesterfield suffers from memory issues and is currently undergoing diagnosis process for a suspected vascular dementia.

Ms Jordan, whose daughter has also been diagnosed dementia, missed her appointment at Royal Primary Care surgery at Rectory Road in Staveley on July 25.

Following her missed appointment, she received a letter from Royal Primary Care asking her to sign a document and return it to the surgery as soon as possible.

The enclosed contract stated she agrees to attend all future appointments with the understanding that a further missed appointment would result in her removal from the practice.

Ms Jordan said: “This is really wrong. They are penalising somebody that could have vascular dementia for forgetting appointments. They shouldn't be threatening to completely chop me off their list.

"I’m under the memory clinic waiting for the written diagnosis, my daughter who is 31 has been diagnosed with dementia.

"Waiting lists are very long, it could be weeks before the appointment. If I have vascular dementia, I'm not going to remember appointments.”

Ms Jordan, who did not sign the agreement, contacted her Royal Primary Care in Staveley to explain her situation.

She added: "I rung the surgery to explain.

"You get a text message when you make the appointment, but it could be weeks before. But you don’t get any reminder a day before or on the day of the visit.

"I asked the surgery if they could send me reminders sooner before appointments, but the receptionist said they unfortunately couldn’t do that.”

After being contacted by the Derbyshire Times, Royal Primary Care issued an apology to Ms Jordan and launched an investigation to resolve the matter.

A spokesperson for Royal Primary Care said: “We are sorry to hear of the distress and concern caused regarding this matter.

"Our priority is to deliver patient-centred community care for all of our patients, and we take all feedback seriously.

"We are currently working with the patient so that we can accurately investigate this further and resolve the matter."