Chesterfield woman, 103, says whisky in her morning tea is the secret to a long life

A Chesterfield woman who has celebrated her 103rd birthday says the secret to a long life is a teaspoon of whisky in her morning cup of tea ‘to get her going in the morning’.

Edie Littlewood is pictured with friends at Chesterfield Care Group, a charity which provides day care for elderly people.

Edie Littlewood, 103, with her birthday cake.

Edie was born during the First World War and lived through the Sheffield Blitz in the Second World War.

She married her husband Wally when he returned from service with the Royal Engineers in France.

His proposal to her on his return from Dunkirk was: ‘I hear they are doing pensions for war widows and I think you should get your name down'.

After the war Edie and Wally had two children and the family lived happily in Sheffield, where Edie worked firstly as an accounts clerk for a large Sheffield steel company and then afterwards in the accounts department of Schofields department store.

Edie, who also likes Sherry and Guinness, has five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She puts her long life down to ‘good luck, a good husband and family, and avoiding stress’ and a ‘teaspoon of whisky in her morning cup of tea to get me going in the morning'.

When pushed she also owns up to 'an occasional sherry at my son’s house before Sunday lunch and a glass of Guinness sometimes when we go out for a meal'.

Edie is looking forward to a family wedding next year, when one of her grandchildren returns from America to get married in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield Care Group is a registered charity providing day care for older people. The main day service is situated at Chesterfield Community Centre, Tontine road.