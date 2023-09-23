Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 58-year-old widower from Staveley has opened his heart about his feelings for Sussex mum Janey Smith.

He told Janey’s son William in the final episode: “I think I’ll definitely worship her and can make her feel that she’s special because I think she is, and I know I can make her laugh.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roger, who lost his wife Joanne to cancer 18 months ago, was anxious to find out the views of daughter Jess who nominated her dad for the programme. He said: “It’s very important for me to get Jessica’s approval, maybe there will be some difficulties ahead but I’m hoping that when they’ve seen how much I obviously adore Janey, that the kids will give their blessing.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roger and Janey on their last day of filming My Mum, Your Dad.

Talking to her dad, Jess said: “Looking at you there is less sadness, and happiness. You look like a totally different man so there’s nothing else I can say other than I one hundred percent give you my blessing.”

Will said: “You two have shown that you’re ready for what the future has in store. You guys are incredible together, from me you’ve got the green light.”

Jess and Will were reunited with their parents for the first time in a fortnight, having secretly watched their friendship develop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposing a toast at a dinner with other couples who have met through the series, Roger said: “What a lovely journey we’ve all been on. It’s been lovely to make such incredible friends and hopefully the future’s bright for all of us.”

Roger and Janey are still together four months on from the filming, according to The Sun.