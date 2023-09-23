Chesterfield widower admits on My Mum, Your Dad that he adores blonde bombshell who is helping to mend his broken heart
The 58-year-old widower from Staveley has opened his heart about his feelings for Sussex mum Janey Smith.
He told Janey’s son William in the final episode: “I think I’ll definitely worship her and can make her feel that she’s special because I think she is, and I know I can make her laugh.”
Roger, who lost his wife Joanne to cancer 18 months ago, was anxious to find out the views of daughter Jess who nominated her dad for the programme. He said: “It’s very important for me to get Jessica’s approval, maybe there will be some difficulties ahead but I’m hoping that when they’ve seen how much I obviously adore Janey, that the kids will give their blessing.”
Talking to her dad, Jess said: “Looking at you there is less sadness, and happiness. You look like a totally different man so there’s nothing else I can say other than I one hundred percent give you my blessing.”
Will said: “You two have shown that you’re ready for what the future has in store. You guys are incredible together, from me you’ve got the green light.”
Jess and Will were reunited with their parents for the first time in a fortnight, having secretly watched their friendship develop.
Proposing a toast at a dinner with other couples who have met through the series, Roger said: “What a lovely journey we’ve all been on. It’s been lovely to make such incredible friends and hopefully the future’s bright for all of us.”
Roger and Janey are still together four months on from the filming, according to The Sun.
Catch up with all episodes of My Mum, Your Dad on ITVX.