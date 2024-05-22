Chesterfield waste management firm's plan for expansion - with new building and access road
Donald Ward Limited trading as Ward Recycling wants to build a single-storey pitched roof industrial unit at its works yard on the Whitting Valley Industrial Estate, Newbridge Lane, Chesterfield and create a new access route off Newbridge Lane.
The proposed building would be used for the segregation and temporary storage of waste materials including oil drums, oily rags, textiles and some plastics up to 30,000 tonnes per year. The materials would be sorted by hand inside the unit and then transferred in bulk, off site for further recycling.
Derbyshire County Council, which is the waste planning authority, has submitted the application for the proposed building and access road to Chesterfield Borough Council.
Donald Ward Limited trading as Ward Recycling took over the site at Newbridge Lane nine years ago and have made significant investment including the upgrading of the original waste processing facility and the erection of two modern buildings. The application site and adjoining land were bought in 2022 and are allocated in the Chesterfield Local Plan for Business & Commercial Use, as a natural extension to the industrial estate.
