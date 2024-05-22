Chesterfield waste management firm's plan for expansion - with new building and access road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A waste management company is looking to expand its operations in Chesterfield with a new building and access road.

Donald Ward Limited trading as Ward Recycling wants to build a single-storey pitched roof industrial unit at its works yard on the Whitting Valley Industrial Estate, Newbridge Lane, Chesterfield and create a new access route off Newbridge Lane.

The proposed building would be used for the segregation and temporary storage of waste materials including oil drums, oily rags, textiles and some plastics up to 30,000 tonnes per year. The materials would be sorted by hand inside the unit and then transferred in bulk, off site for further recycling.

Derbyshire County Council, which is the waste planning authority, has submitted the application for the proposed building and access road to Chesterfield Borough Council.

Donald Ward Limited trading as Ward Recycling is looking to expand its operations at Newbridge Lane, Chesterfield. An application for a new industrial unit and access road has been submitted to the borough council.