In September Gary Platts, 59, an ex-Royal Engineer from Chesterfield, entered a ballot advertised in a newsletter from the South Atlantic Medal Association, a charity that helps look after veterans and their families. A few days ago he found out that he is among one hundred winners of the lottery, who will receive free flights and accommodation in Falkland Islands, courtesy of the Ministry of Defence, where he was fighting against the Argentinian invasion force 40 years ago.

Gary, who was a soldier for eight years, said: “It is hard to say how I felt when I found out. There's some difficult memories, but for me its absolutely essential to remember those that didn’t come home and pay my respects at the places where they were injured or killed died.”

As a part of the commemorations, the veterans and their families will take part in Liberation Day and Remembrance Sunday ceremonies as well as in tours of individual battle fields. Gary is particularly keen on visiting Mount Harriet, Two Sisters and Blue Beach, San Carlos Water, where he lost his friends and comrades.

Gary, a veteran from Chesterfield, will visit the Falkland Islands to commemorate those who lost their lives, were injured or suffered trauma during fights 40 years ago.

Gary, who will visit Falklands with his wife Jo, 50, said: “These celebrations are important because servicemen and women, as well as our emergency service workers, have made sacrifices, some died, some were injured. Many were and are still traumatised by their experiences. There still needs to be the same sacrifices made today. The young people of today will be the soldiers and sailors and airmen of tomorrow. And they may well be asked to make the same sacrifices. And if they don't join the military, then they will benefit from what the military continue to do, which is to defend and to serve the citizens both here in the UK, and around the world.”

Apart from commemorating his colleagues in Falklands, Gary who was a fire officer in Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service 27 years, is also helping with local events which will be held in Derbyshire at the end of October. He was approached by an ex military friend who works for the football trust with Chesterfield FC and decided to offer his support with the organisation of the event on Saturday, October 29.

Gary is liaising with the ex military associations and Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service and will attend the commemorations hosted by Chesterfield Football Club just before the kickoff of their home game against Boreham Wood. A short remembrance service will include serving soldiers, ex soldiers, as well as members from the emergency services, and military cadets who will walk around the football pitch. Celebrations will also include laying a wreath, a last post and a a lament by a lone piper

Gary (third from the left standing up) and other soldiers in the Falklands Islands posing after the victory.

Gary said: “If I could go back in time and choose once again, I would join the army, I would do my commando course and I would sail 8,000 miles to liberate people who were invaded and forced to live under a military dictatorship’s occupation.”

“Because I have learnt that out of adversity, comes character and strength. But I’m a lucky one, for some veterans adversity breaks them. And that's another reason to have Remembrance - to support the people who were left in some corner of a foreign field and to help those still broken in mind and in body.”

British soldiers in the Falklands

The Falklands war involved a massive logistical effort to get British troops and equipment to the South Atlantic

San Carlos Water, in the Falkland Islands in one of the places Gary will visit as he lost his colleague there.

British ships are bombarded during the conflict