Chesterfield veteran takes on Remembrance challenge to raise over £5,000 for PTSD charity

Daniel Hoole was joined by his Springer Spaniel sidekick Buddy as he completed a 22km walk around the Peak District on Sunday in aid of Phoenix Heroes, a charity that provides a range of outdoor group activities to support veterans with PTSD and their families.

The 41-year-old, who is from Holme Hall but now lives in Boythorpe, was part of Army operations in Bosnia, Kosovo and Iraq during eight years of service.

But, after being medically discharged from the military aged 25 due to a brain injury, he was left with no job or home and subsequently developed PTSD.

Daniel Hoole pictured with his sidekick Buddy at the top of Mam Tor during their fundraising challenge for Phoenix Heroes

Daniel’s wife, Tracy Hoole, said: “He was really awful. He never admitted it until four years ago and then we got Buddy; when fireworks go off Daniel has bad dreams so Buddy lays himself on him, they’re inseperable.

"I reached out to one of his old Army friends about a year ago he invited Daniel – or as I call him Patch as that’s his nickname – to one of Phoenix Heroes’ fishing events. The charity gave me the man back that I married 20 years ago.

"It keeps his mind busy, that’s the main thing. He set himself the goal of raising £250 for them which is one 24-hour counselling session, he wanted to repay them for what he got from them. He's raised £5,200 so far and gave up his Remembrance Sunday which is like a religion to him.”

Phoenix Heroes is based in Leicester and offers activity services such as carp fishing and horse activity days.

Following Daniel’s fundraising success, it now aims to go regional with ex-solider as regional coordinator for Chesterfield and the surrounding areas.

Tracy, 46, added: “[Daniel’s] come so far and he finally reached out.

"People talk about, say, World War Two veterans – lots of people do the talk but there’s actually nobody there when they’re having an attack. For somebody to turn his life around so much, and actually give something back, we as a family are so proud of him.”

For more on Phoenix Heroes visit www.phoenixheroes.co.uk/ or to support Daniel’s fundraising efforts click here.