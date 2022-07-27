Chesterfield vet warns dog owners of potentially-fatal danger lurking in stagnant water

Following the recent hot weather, Chapel House Veterinary Practice, which has two surgeries in Chesterfield and Staveley, said the algae is more common in the warmer summer monthsand can pose serious risks to dogs if ingested.

The blue-green algae, which is a type of bacteria that clumps together in the water, can produce harmful toxins which can damage a dog’s liver and even prove fatal.

Emma Rickers, clinical director at Linnaeus-owned Chapel House Veterinary Practice, said: “Not all types of blue-green algae are dangerous but some can produce toxins which are very harmful to a dog’s liver and, if left untreated, could prove fatal.

Dog owners have been warned that some blue-green algae found in water can be potentially fatal to dogs (photo: Stock Adobe/Sandra Eibler/EyeEm)

“Signs to look out for include symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea, a lack of appetite, weakness and disorientation, and excessive drooling.

“During these summer months when blue-green algae is more prevalent, we would urge dog owners to remain vigilant and keep their pets away from any water they may suspect to be contaminated.

“Ultimately, blue-green algae could be found in any stagnant water sources such as garden ponds, bird baths and fountains. If you think your dog has swallowed any contaminated water, contact your vets as soon as possible.”

Chapel House Veterinary Practice hasn’t seen any cases of algae poisoning in dogs this summer so far.

But the vet’s warning comes after a dog in Glasgow had to be rushed to a surgery after coming into contact with the dangerous substance.