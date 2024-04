There was 40s music, entertainment, exhibits and market stall holders in period dress, as well as a display of classic cars, a vintage fire engine and, star of the show, a full-size replica spitfire.

Chesterfield Museum staff were also joined by staff from Up An At Em History, to talk about life on the home front and food rationing.

See who you can spot in our picture gallery of wartime nostalgia

1 . Chesterfield 1940s market. Hanger 42, Lucy MK9 Spitfire outside the Crooked Spire Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Chesterfield 1940s market. Stewart and Angela Martin got into the 40s spirit Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Chesterfield 1940s market. The Daisy Belles singers provided musical entertainment Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Chesterfield 1940s market. The event drew big crowds Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales