Chesterfield trains: Main phase of £3.3m ‘major infrastructure upgrade’ at Chesterfield railway station underway

A major infrastructure upgrade is set to strengthen two platforms at Chesterfield station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £3.3 million investment will see 40-metre sections of platforms one and two reconstructed to provide better structural integrity – improving passenger experience and reducing maintenance costs in the long-term.

Network Rail began site preparation in August, ahead of the main project work starting this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield Railway Station will remain open to passengers throughout and the core work will take place over Christmas to minimise passenger disruption as trains do not run in this area on Christmas Day or Boxing Day.

A major infrastructure upgrade is set to strengthen two platforms at Chesterfield station.

The project will see the existing platform surface removed and new steel cross members installed.

Construction of the new platforms will include using glass-reinforced plastic panels, which are easier to install but just as durable as a traditional build.

In addition, the steel superstructure beneath the platform on Crow Lane will be grit-blasted, repaired and repainted before the end of 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Half of the platform areas will be hoarded off for a period from October to February to allow work on top of and beneath the surface during daytime working hours.

The project, expected to be completed before the end of March 2026, also includes new fencing and lighting to improve security and safety at the station.

Jonny Ham, Network Rail lead portfolio manager, said: “This investment is vital in maintaining the long-term safety and reliability of Chesterfield station.

“We’re working hard to minimise disruption and deliver modern, resilient platform structures that will serve passengers for decades to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Philippa Cresswell, EMR customer experience director, said: “We’re pleased to support Network Rail as they deliver these essential upgrades at Chesterfield station.

“The temporary closure of Crow Lane will mean journeys to and from the station may take a little longer, so we encourage customers to allow extra time when travelling.

“We’d like to thank everyone for their patience while this important investment takes place, and once complete, the improvements will provide a safer, more modern station environment for everyone travelling through Chesterfield for many years to come.”