Chesterfield town centre shoppers react as Marks and Spencer announces relocation to Ravenside Retail Park

Heather Kennelly, 68, uses a walking stick and said she isn’t phased by the added travel to the retail park because “it’s worth it” to have a larger M&S store in the town, which is due to open ‘later this year’ according to the retail giant.

She added: “I’m delighted because it’s going to be a bigger and better store isn't it.”

Michelle Webb, 52, said: “I’m just relieved it’s not moving out of Chesterfield altogether to be honest. I can cope with it down there but I would just hate it to go from Chesterfield.

Marks and Spencer said it will close its current store on High Street as it announces plans for a new larger store at Chesterfield's Ravenside Retail Park

When asked about it’s impact on Chesterfield’s high street, she added: “A lot of it has moved down there to be honest and people go down there.

"It might possibly impact the market area I suppose.”

Anita Mcdowell, 71, said: “I think it's a good idea in one respect because it’s a bigger store and they need more space so it’ll be better for the food department and the clothing

"[The free parking at Ravenside] is quite good because if you’re getting food shopping here you’ve got to carry it whereas there you can just walk straight outside.

Vox pop on Marks and Spencer moving to Ravenside Retail Park. Tony Edwards.

"I just think it’s a shame there’ll be another empty shop.”

Tony Edwards, also 71, said: “It’s another empty space in Chesterfield and it’s a big shop to fill. You need the footfall really and you’re going to lose that.

“A lot of older people who haven’t got cars, they come straight on the bus and walk down here and it’s all available to them whereas it’s a bit out of the way down there.”

Patricher Godfrey, 78, said: “I’m really pleased about it actually because there’s bigger car parking spaces.

Vox pop on Marks and Spencer moving to Ravenside Retail Park. Anita Mcdowell.

"I drive so it’s better for me. If you just get a few things [currently] it’s not so bad but if you want to get a trolley full, I can’t carry it so I’m really pleased.

"I’ve been hearing rumours for a long time and my daugher confirmed it yesterday (Wednesday, March 29).”

Vox pop on Marks and Spencer moving to Ravenside Retail Park. Heather Kennelly.

Vox pop on Marks and Spencer moving to Ravenside Retail Park. Patricher Godfrey.