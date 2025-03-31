Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents of an apartment complex in Chesterfield town centre said they were not properly consulted by their property management company.

A planning application to proposing changes to cladding at Piccadilly Heights apartments at Wain Avenue in Chesterfield was submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council by Niemen Architects on behalf of RG Reversions 2014 Ltd c/o Centrick Limited.

If approved, the plans would see see external timber cladding replaced with non-combustible timber effect aluminium cladding – with fire safety stated as a reason behind the proposal.

Centrick Limited, a property management company responsible for maintenance at Piccadilly Heights, said that the tenants and lease holders were informed about the planning application via the MyCentrick portal.

However, many residents said that they first heard about the plans after receiving a a letter from Chesterfield Borough Council advising them about the proposal.

Eight public comments rejecting the proposal were submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council.

One of the leaseholders said in their letter: “The building management company have a responsibility, as per the lease, to consult all leaseholders prior to undergoing large construction works on the building.

"However, we as leaseholders were not consulted and were alerted to the plan to commence building works through this planning application only. I, as an owner, was not given the opportunity to review these plans, the impact that they may have in terms of noise and visual effect, and the necessity of the works - this is in direct breach of my lease agreement.”

Section 20, of Landlord and tenant act 1985 states that a leaseholder should be informed of any works to be carried out and a formal consultation before a contractor is appointed.

An objection letter, submitted by a flat owner at Piccadilly Heights, reads: “I am not aware of any fire risk assessment or independent report recommending this change.

"Without clear evidence that this alteration is necessary for safety reasons, the justification for replacing the existing timber cladding remains unclear.” Another objection letter adds: “Following the tragic events at Grenfell Tower 2017, our Previous Property Managers ( Inspired ) had a survey done on Piccadilly Heights External Wall system 1. This was on the 20 August 2020.

“Piccadilly passed the survey the cladding and wall installation was deemed to be satisfactory.”

The External Wall Fire Review carried out in 2020 was shared with the Derbyshire Times.

The report concludes assessed the level of fire risk presented by the external wall construction and attachments and concluded that the fire risk was ‘sufficiently low that no remedial works were required’.

Further concerns were raised about potential costs to the works – as many who own or rent flats at Piccadilly Height were concerned they might be charges for the plans.

Residents and leaseholders contacted their local Spire Ward Councillors at the Chesterfield Borough Council and Derbyshire County Council with their concerns.

Cllr Laura Bagley, Cllr Ludwig Ramsey, Cllr Sharon Blank and Cllr Kate Servant all objected the plans.

In a joint objection letter they said: “The reason for rejection is lack of consultation with leaseholders or residence, which is a mandatory part of the residence engagement strategy, part of the building safety act 2024 which states a Thorough consultation must take place before work are carried out.

“Alongside this, it has been noted that there is no fire safety report on the condition of the cladding and the fabric of the building, therefore we are rejecting the planning application pending appropriate consultation of leaseholders and appropriate evidence by fire regulatory and other official boards that checks and reports have been carried out before works are completed.

“Having spoken with leaseholders we believe it should come before committee.”

Cllr Ramsey who received multiple complaints from concerned residents, said: “I have made multiple attempts to reach out to the management company to seek clarification and advocate on your behalf.

"Unfortunately, my efforts have met with little success, as they have not been responsive to my inquiries. This lack of communication is unacceptable, and I want to assure you that I am committed to addressing your concerns.”

A Centrick spokesperson said: “Regarding building safety, a Fire Risk Appraisal of External Walls (FRAEW) conducted at Piccadilly Heights in December 2023 recommended replacing timber materials with non-combustible alternatives.

"Centrick has worked hard to navigate a complex funding route and is pleased to confirm that full funding has been secured for the replacement works from the Cladding Safety Scheme, with no costs being passed on to leaseholders at the development for this project or any associated works.

“Although Piccadilly Heights, being under 18 metres in height, it is not subject to the same statutory obligations around resident consultation as taller buildings, we have shared updates via the MyCentrick portal to ensure continued transparency and engagement.

“Works are scheduled to commence within two weeks of the planning application being determined. Residents and leaseholders can provide feedback on the plan of works through the statutory local authority approval process, which has been open since February.

“We have also been in contact with Councillor Ludwig Ramsey regarding the cladding enquiry and will be arranging a virtual residents’ meeting to address any outstanding concerns, provide safety updates, and discuss next steps.

“Centrick remains committed to creating a safe and well-managed living environment for all residents at Piccadilly Heights."