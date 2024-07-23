Chesterfield town centre regeneration works start - as a part of multi-million pound project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work on the next phase of the multi-million pound regeneration of Chesterfield town centre has officially started on site.

The works will see the creation of a new market layout with new stalls and enhancements to paving, seating and lighting. Work will then move on to New Square – to create an attractive and flexible space that will complement the main market and speciality markets, but can also be used to host festivals, events, cultural celebrations, and community gatherings.

The town’s historic cobbles will be lifted, and re-laid and some new paving will also be installed – together this aims to maintain the historic look but will provide a more level surface throughout the Market Place, making it easier for people with accessibility issues such as wheelchair and mobility-scooter users or parents with pushchairs to navigate the market.

Councillors Tricia Gilby and Kate Sarvent met with Louise Bruynseels a regular market trader and John Allen the Construction Director at contractor Thomas Bow, to see how work has been progressing to the upper section of Market Place during the first week of construction.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “We’re all immensely proud of our town centre and historic market, and we’re investing in its future to help it thrive for generations to come.

“It’s fantastic to see work begin on site, and we all look forward to seeing the improvements take shape over the summer. The town centre is very much open for business, although inevitably there will be some short-term disruption and we thank people for their patience.

“We’re working closely to support our market traders and town centre businesses and will keep people up to date as the project progresses – please sign up to our regular monthly email newsletter and also keep an eye on the council’s social media channels.”

