Chesterfield town centre property housing two bars, restaurant, taxi rank and offices will be auctioned on behalf of borough council

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 23:19 BST
Commercial property housing two bars, a restaurant, a taxi rank and several offices in Chesterfield town centre will be auctioned on behalf of the borough council.

A guide price of £650,000 plus fees has been placed on 2-8 Corporation Street which will go under the hammer in an online auction on Tuesday, December 10.

The property is in a prime location opposite Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre and close to the railway station.

Lease-holding tenants include Aruba Bar, Indian Blues restaurant, The Loop Bar and Central Cars taxi rank. Offices are tenanted by NJM London, Handley Care Services, Holman Stanley, Pearson Driving Assessment.

Property at 2-8 Corporation Street, Chesterfield will be auctioned on Tuesday, December 10 (photo: SDL Property Auctions)

The listing on SDL Property Auctions website says that the total rent is £95,545 per annum. Ten offices and a shop unit are currently vacant and if the property was fully let at the same level, the potential rent would be £114,120 per year.

