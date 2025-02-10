A Samaritans charity shop in Chesterfield will serve its last customers next month.

The store, which was located on West Bars, opposite the Portland Hotel Wetherspoons, is set to close its doors on Saturday, March 8.

Dave Maddox, Samaritans’ Treasurer explained that the the difficult decision was made after the store faced ‘challenges of rising costs and lower town centre footfall’.

Mr Maddox said: “Our charity shop has helped fund our service for many years but sadly, it is no longer viable for us to continue trading.

"While this is an extremely difficult decision to have taken, it is important to protect the charity's finances so that Chesterfield Samaritans can be here to support our callers for many years to come.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all customers and volunteers who have supported our charity shop over the years. The generosity of local people helps us deliver our vital work at Chesterfield Samaritans, and every year we support around 4000 people by telephone, email, webchat and at local community events. We remain dedicated to delivering our vital work, and ensuring fewer people die by suicide.”

The Chesterfield Samaritans branch are set to continue their fundraising efforts across the town in the future.

Mr Maddox added: “After our charity shop closes, we will focus our efforts on other fundraising activities, and we will warmly welcome support from local individuals, organisations and businesses who care deeply about our work in the suicide prevention field.

"We are also committed to furthering our outreach programme, which will see Chesterfield Samaritans increase its presence in the local community, providing support and awareness of our services to those who need it most.”