Chesterfield town centre B&B hotel's conversion plan
Plans have been drawn up to turn a B&B hotel in Chesterfield town centre into a house in multiple occupation.
Paul Singh of Sycamore Estates has applied to Chesterfield Borough Council for consent to convert the premises at 11 Stephenson Place into a three-bedroom property. The plan includes the installation of new kitchen units and bathroom suites, new electric storage heaters and mains connected smoke and heat alarms.
