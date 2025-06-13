Chesterfield town centre B&B hotel's conversion plan

By Gay Bolton
Published 13th Jun 2025, 10:50 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Plans have been drawn up to turn a B&B hotel in Chesterfield town centre into a house in multiple occupation.

Paul Singh of Sycamore Estates has applied to Chesterfield Borough Council for consent to convert the premises at 11 Stephenson Place into a three-bedroom property. The plan includes the installation of new kitchen units and bathroom suites, new electric storage heaters and mains connected smoke and heat alarms.

Related topics:ChesterfieldChesterfield Borough Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice