Chesterfield town centre bar set for new lease of life – reopening this week under new owners before rebrand in 2025

A bar in Chesterfield town centre will open its doors again this week – with the venue’s new owners confirming that a rebrand will take place next month.

Albert’s Jüngerer Bruder, located on Stephenson Place in Chesterfield, is set to reopen later this week after a period of closure – with new owners taking on the venue.

The bar, which is the sister venue of Einstein’s on Holywell Street, was launched in November 2021 – and the new team at the helm have shared their excitement regarding the venture.

In a post on the venue’s Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “We’re thrilled to announce that Albert’s Jüngerer Bruder is under new ownership, and we can’t wait to meet you.

“To kick things off, we’re hosting a grand opening night on Thursday, December 5 — and everyone’s invited. Expect great drinks, festive vibes and an unforgettable evening.”

The town centre bar will also undergo a rebrand in the new year – with the owners confirming that the venue’s name will be changed as part of their overhaul next month.

A spokesperson added: “We’ll be keeping the good times rolling throughout the Christmas period as Albert’s Jüngerer Bruder, but that’s not all.

“In January 2025, we’ll be rebranding with a brand-new name, a fresh vision and an exciting new venue you’re going to love.

“Stay tuned for updates, but for now, save the date for December 5 and let’s start this new chapter together. See you there.”