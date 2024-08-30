Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Excitement is building for the opening of Chesterfield’s first ever board game café, which is on track to open in the town centre later this year.

Board and Bean will be a location for people of all ages to enjoy locally sourced food, drink and play games. The venue will also be dog friendly.

Renovations are now taking place at the café – formerly the H&F café and tearooms on New Beetwell Street.

Co-owner of the new venue, John McAssey is opening it alongside two colleagues. He commented: “We have grown up in Chesterfield and love the area. Hopefully we will bring something new and exciting to our town.

“Our games library is growing every day and we expect there to be around 500 games on offer at launch on 1st December 2024. We will have a great variety of games from classic pub games to long spanning role playing games.”

Board and Bean will also host special evening events with a focus on tabletop role-playing games, Blood on the Clocktower, miniature painting and more.

The café will boast hand crafted “proper” board game tables, which people will be able to book online. The business will be using new “Guru” software to help customers in making better gaming choices based on the player count, time available and ease of play.

Owners John, Andy and Clint are aiming to turn Board and Bean into a community hub, bringing gamers in Chesterfield and beyond together, allowing people find new games and link up with others. A membership will also be available, which includes discounted food and drink, table charges and event access. Furthermore, the business is looking to work with other like-minded venues in Chesterfield to provide benefits to members.

Renovations are starting soon to ensure disability access throughout the café. A space which is currently partially covered space twill be turned into more indoor space to allow for two rooms to game and socialise.

Nick Hogan, Destination Chesterfield board member commented: “We are very excited for the upcoming opening of Board and Bean in Chesterfield.

“The venue will add to our town’s leisure offer, providing hours of fun and a locally sourced menu for those who visit.

“I’m positive that Board and Bean will be enjoyed by residents and visitors coming in Chesterfield, adding even more vibrancy to our town and giving people another great place to spend their free time with loved ones.”