The Pole Art UK event will bring together some of the finest competitors from around the world for the event at the town’s Winding Wheel venue.

Now in its fourth year, Pole Art UK was founded by Stacey Snedden and Lorna Walker – who is a Chesterfield businesswoman and a former winner of the Miss Pole Dance UK title.

Owner of Derbyshire pole and aerial dance studio, Dakini, Lorna is now the sole organiser of Pole Art UK and said she is very excited to be bringing the event to her home town.

Current Pole Art UK elite category champion Sophie Duncan, from Chesterfield

She said: “I am so honoured to be hosting Pole Art UK in Chesterfield this year. The Winding Wheel provides a beautiful stage for artists to showcase their creativity and talents. Our town has so much culture, which is often overlooked, and it's a true privilege to be at the forefront, bringing something unique to our hometown.”

The competition will take place in Chesterfield, on Sunday, 16th July, 2023 at the historic Winding Wheel. Judges from across the UK and Ireland will be taking on the hard task of selecting the 2023 champions, as well as showcasing their incredible talents during guest performances, including Virgin Media's 'Big Deal' winner Lisette Krol.The Judges will also be hosting pole and dance workshops at Dakini over the weekend, giving locals a chance to learn from some of the biggest names in the industry.

Pole Art UK has five competition categories for this year’s event which are: amateur, semi pro, professional, elite and this year’s new addition – freestyle.Six competitors in each category will present their most artistic pieces on stage, conveying emotions, stories and themes whilst incoporating gravity defying combinations on the pole.