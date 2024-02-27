Chesterfield therapy husky named Rescue Dog Hero 2024 at Crufts - as owner heartbroken after his sudden death

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Balto, The Pawsome Therapy Husky, has been specially recognised at Crufts 2024 for his heroic deeds across Derbyshire and Humberside.

The therapy dog, who was a stray, was adopted by Sandra Heathcoate, a retired police officer from Chesterfield, two days before he was supposed to be put to sleep – and soon changed her life and brought smiles to vulnerable people across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sandra said: “When I found out that he would be awarded I was absolutely speechless and over the moon, because he's done so much for other people. It was just lovely that he was going to be acknowledged for all the hard work he has done.”

Balto, who was a stray, was adopted by Sandra Heathcoate, a retired police officer from Derbyshire, two days before he was supposed to be put to sleep – and soon changed her life and brought smiles to vulnerable people across the county.

The award was well deserved as for the last 10 years Balto had been visiting care homes, hospitals, schools and mental health units as a therapy dog, as well as supporting the mental health and wellbeing of officers and civilian staff at Humberside Police as a Wellbeing Dog.

He had also been fundraising for charities including Husky rescue groups, Refuge4Pets and charities that help those who struggle to afford food and vet care for their dogs.

Sandra said: “One of my favourite memories was when he went to a school and the children read to him. But one little boy was scared and hid behind at the back. Over the weeks he slowly came closer and eventually asked if he could give Balto a treat. He gave him a treat and stroked him and then ran off down the corridor shouting to his teacher ‘Miss I stroked Balto’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then the following week, he came in and said he was so excited because he was able to go the park for the first time – he has always been scared of dogs and didn’t want to go.

For the last 10 years, Balto had been working hard visiting care homes, hospitals, schools and mental health units as a therapy dog. He had also been fundraising for charities that help those who struggle to afford food and vet care for their dogs and taking part at charity dog shows.

"Another memory was when one of the call handlers at the police had been dealing with a serious incident and was struggling. She spent 10 minutes on a coffee break with Balto. She told me that made her feel comfortable enough to not be upset for the rest of her shift.”

But three days after recording the video for Crufts, Balto died suddenly – leaving a huge hole in Sandra’s life.

Sandra, who was forced to retire early due to struggling with complex PTSD following years of working for the police, said: “It was very sudden and I’m absolutely heartbroken. He wasn’t one in a million – he was one in a million of millions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having him gave me the confidence to go out of the house. We started doing dog things together – going for walks, to classes and dog shows and soon we were doing everything together. We were inseparable 24/7. If I wasn't feeling well, he knew and he would come sit with me and support me when I was having a bit of a meltdown.