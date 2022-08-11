Chesterfield teenagers raise funds to save animal rescue centre facing closure

Harleen Dhaliwal, 16 has been involved in fundraising for Chesterfield Animal Rescue as a part National Citizen Service project.
NCS is is a voluntary personal and social development programme for 15–17 year olds across England and Northern Ireland.
Harleen said: “ As a part of the project we could choose any charity to support but we have picked the animal rescue centre because it's the most vulnerable in our eyes.
“Animals don’t have a voice and opportunities to speak up. That's why they need our support more.”
To raise the funds the group sold cakes in the town centre including vegan and gluten free options, hosted a raffle and have organised a football match in Queen’s Park which takes place on Thursday from 1pm to 3pm.
Harleen added: “The animal rescue is struggling at the moment and they're going to have to let the animals go in case they close because they've not got enough funding to carry on.
“When we got in contact with them, they were very grateful for our help.”
After the match an online auction will take place.
The auction will run from 3pm to 4pm and the items will include a signed football shirt and two Sheffield Wednesday match tickets.