Three Chesterfield teenagers who helped to stop a man attempting to jump from a bridge have been praised by the police – and have called for greater awareness around mental health.

Charles Woodhall, Marcus Coleman and Oli Williams, all aged 19, had been on a night out in Chesterfield after England’s loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final on July 14.

After leaving a club the teenagers jumped into action, helping to save a man attempting to jump from a bridge in the town centre.

Marcus said: “I literally just walked out of the club, looked down to my left, and told them to get over here quickly because it wasn’t looking good. I was on the phone for about 10 seconds to the police, before we went down to help.”

The trio shared their experience in a bid to raise awareness around mental health.

The trio ran down to the bridge to help the individual - holding onto his legs and torso to stop him from jumping, while speaking to him in an effort to calm him down.

Charles said: “We ran down and found this guy on the wrong side of the railings. Straight away, I went over to speak to him and after five minutes, I managed to grab him. From then, I wouldn’t let go - Oli and Marcus then grabbed his legs while I was holding his torso.

“We all spoke to him, but it was mainly me speaking to him - I was trying to relate to him and make him feel less alone.”

Oli added: “Before we even pulled him over, we had to tie his legs up - he was forcing himself really hard to try and jump off while we were still holding onto him.”

“No one else came to help us - it was just us three for about 15 minutes until the police got there. We all stayed while the police were there - we were there for around an hour or two trying to stop him.

“We were told to just keep holding on, even when there were 10 police officers there, they still told us to keep doing that.”

Eventually, they were able to pull the individual back onto the right side of the railing - and Charles said the officers at the scene had praised the trio for stepping in to help.

He said: “The police said they thought we were probably one of the reasons he was still alive, so they asked us not to leave. I’m glad he’s okay - that’s what matters.”

The trio said they wanted to share their story to raise awareness around mental health, and highlight where people can access support if they find themselves struggling.

Charles added: “There definitely needs to be more awareness around mental health.

“In the last few months I have been seeing quite a lot of posters around train stations and stuff like that, but there still needs to be more. Something definitely needs to happen.”

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a concern for a man’s safety on a bridge in Chesterfield, at around 2.18am on Monday, July 15.

“Three members of the public stopped to help and worked with officers to ensure the man was brought to safety.

“We’d like to thank the members of the public who stopped and helped at this incident. It was very kind of them to assist in this way and we are very grateful to them.”

If anyone is struggling and needs support, the Samaritans are available 24/7. You can call on 116 123 or email [email protected].

Derbyshire Mental Health Helpline and Support Service is a freephone service available to everyone living in Derbyshire - both young people and adults. It is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and its number is 0800 028 0077.

The trio also shared a JustGiving page set up by their friends, which can be found here, to raise funds for Talk Club – a charity that provides mental health support for men.