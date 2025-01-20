Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Talented teenagers are jumping for joy after being selected to represent their country in the Dance World Cup finals.

Erin-Grace Hill and Cole Phillips, who train at Kickers Dance Studios in Chesterfield, will be heading for Burgos in Spain in July when they will compete against the creme de la creme from more than 60 countries. They will have to raise at least £2,000 apiece to cover entry fees and accommodation.

On his GoFundMe page, Cole, 17, who lives in Brampton, said: “Representing my country doing what I love most—that's the dream! And it's closer than ever. This is an incredible honour, and I'm dedicating all my energy to preparing for this amazing opportunity.”

Erin-Grace, 18, who lives in Brimington, said: "Being chosen to represent Team England is a dream come true, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and an honour I will cherish forever. I’m so thankful to everyone who has supported me along the way, especially to all the teachers at Kickers, because none of this would have been possible without you. Thank you for always believing in me—I promise to make you and everyone proud!”

Cole Phillips and Erin-Grace Hill have been selected for the Dance World Cup finals in Spain.

Hundreds of hopeful young dancers applied for the dream opportunity to represent England at the Dance World Cup with selections made through video auditions. Cole, a pupil at Brookfield School, and Erin-Grace, a student at Capa College, Wakefield, ranked fourth and sixth respectively in their chosen genres in the country.

Erin-Grace will perform her senior lyrical dance and Cole his Showstopper routine on the elite stage which will be streamed live for the world to see.

Kelly Allwood, principal of Kickers Dance Studios at Brampton, said: “We are all very proud of them both, it's an incredible achievement and testament to the hard work and dedication they have always given, they deserve every success.”

Cole’s mum Tamara said: "Cole wouldn’t be the dancer he is today without the love and support of some incredible people at Kickers.”

Cole Phillips said he's honoured to have landed a place on Team England for the Dance World Cup.

Both Cole and Erin-Grace are auditioning for professional colleges this term. Cole who began auditioning last year has a place at the prestigious Laine Theatre Arts after being scouted for a free audition and also at Performers College, Essex to begin in September. Erin-Grace will begin her audition journey in the next few weeks.

Cole trains at Kickers in Brampton and Erin-Grace at Kickers on Whittington Moor.