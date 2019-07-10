Chesterfield teenager who raised £150,000 for Sheffield Children’s Hospital honoured with award

A Chesterfield teenager who has raised a whopping £190,000 for Sheffield Children’s Hospital has been honoured for his ‘life-changing’ contribution.

Andrew Davies was recognised for his exceptional fundraising efforts with a Special Recognition accolade at the first Children’s Hospital Charity’s awards evening.

Andrew Davies, from Chesterfield, had a bone marrow transplant at Sheffield Children's Hospital and pledged to repay the cost.

Andrew was commended for raising £150,000 over six years, via sporting challenges, gala balls and 500 individual donations, to repay the cost of his bone marrow transplant.

He was just 13 years old when he was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia in September 2012 and was ‘driven by gratitude’ for the care he received.

The funds will be split between leukaemia research and a redevelopment of the hospital’s Cancer Ward.

Andrew said: “I’m delighted that my fundraising will be making a contribution to the new appeal and help make sure the facilities match the excellent care of the ward.

“Sheffield Children’s Hospital is a phenomenal place and I really don’t know what would have happened to me had I not been treated there, which is a scary thought.”

