Chesterfield teenager rallies support for walk to challenge ban on XL Bully dogs

A campaigning Chesterfield teenager is leading a walk to challenge the ban on XL Bully dogs in England and Wales and highlight the new rules governing current ownership.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jasmine Topley is appealing to all dog breed owners to join her in a walk and rally on January 20 at 2.45pm in the field behind Chesterfield Bowling Alley on Storforth Lane.

She said: “This ban is wrong. I believe that XL Bully dogs shouldn't be automatically classified as dangerous dogs. Responsible ownership and proper training are key factors in ensuring the safety of any dog, regardless of breed. Dogs are family members, XL Bullies don’t have a voice but I do, so I’m hoping this walk makes some well deserved change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Never in my 15 years have I come across a ‘nasty’ XL Bully. I was with one the other day and the XL Bully was really loving.”

Jasmine Topley is appealing to all dog breed owners to join her in a walk and rally on January 20 at 2.45pm in the field behind Chesterfield Bowling Alley on Storforth Lane.

Jasmine has a German Shepherd cross Bernese mountain dog called Travis whom she has had since she was a puppy and will be two this year. She said: “I love him very much. I'd be broken if someone came to my door and said that Travis had to be put down.”

Under the new rules XL Bully dogs must be registered by January 31 and have a Certificate of Exemption or will be put to sleep. Owners are required to pay an application fee of £92.40 per dog. XL Bully dogs must be kept on a lead and muzzled in public. It is now illegal to breed, sell, advertise, gift, exchange or abandon these dogs or allow them to stray.

Jasmine, who lives in Birdholme, said: “I’m planning on raising money at this event. The money will go to the RSPCA and some of the money will be going to people who are keeping XL Bullies safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The support I've got for this event I've planned has been amazing. We’ve got some speakers on the day who will be talking about their thoughts on the ban. If any businesses or entertainers want to come forward and support us, or if anyone wants to give a speech, then please message me, Jasmine Topley, or Joshua Bro on Facebook messenger.” Jasmine has also launched a Facebook group called XL Bully Walk Chesterfield.

Under the new rules XL Bully dogs must be registered by January 31 and have a Certificate of Exemption or will be put to sleep. Owners are required to pay an application fee of £92.40 per dog. XL Bully dogs must be kept on a lead and muzzled in public. It is now illegal to breed, sell, advertise, gift, exchange or abandon these dogs or allow them to stray.

She added: “I've got a voice and despite my age I will use it and try and inspire other people in my age category to not be scared of using their voice.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced in September 2023 that XL Bully dogs would be banned before the end of the year following a series of horrific attacks. Ten deaths including a 17-month-old girl whose family had owned an XL Bully dog for just a week have been linked to attacks by the breed between November 2021 and September 2023.