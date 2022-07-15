Chesterfield teenager 'called names because of his long hair' donates it to charity

Oliver Gray, 16, of Hollingwood, has been growing his hair since he was ten in the hope of donating it to Little Princess Trust, a charity that provides free real hair wigs to young people who have lost their hair from cancer treatment or other conditions.

Last Monday, a day before his prom, Oliver got a haircut at Hair with Attitude in Staveley.

Hairdresser Paula Smith offered to do it for free to support the good cause.

Oliver with his mum, Cheryl, who started a fund raiser

Oliver said:“ It was quite an achievement and made me feel happy to have my hair cut. I have been growing it for the last six years. My nan was fighting with cancer and I thought it was a good cause and a way to help others.”

He added: “I chose this organisation because I saw a post about them on social media, showing how they are helping children and young adults who have cancer and go through chemotherapy.”

Oliver is considering growing his hair again and is encouraging others to follow his steps.

He said: “I was bullied at school because of my hair, but if I could go back in time I would grow it again.

Oliver before cutting his hair

"I am grateful that many people know my story and I hope that it will give them an idea how to help others.”

His mum, Cheryl Gray, has also started a JustGiving petition, which has raised £230 so far for the charity.

She said: “Oliver has been called names for years about his long hair but not once has he given in on his dream of giving someone else the opportunity of long hair. Please donate if you can, any amount is amazing.”

Oliver and Paula, the hairdresser, after cutting his hair