Chesterfield teen plans 2024 gala ball to take hospice fundraising in memory of mum over £10,000

A Chesterfield teenager who began fundraising for a hospice charity alongside his late mum says the campaign total is now approaching £10,000 – but he shows no sign of slowing down with plans for his biggest event yet in 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newbold resident Billy Devine, 17, has been raising money for Ashgate Hospice ever since the charity helped his family through the loss of mum Jane in 2020, just over a year after she was first diagnosed with breast cancer and a brain tumour following a routine mammogram at the age of 50.

With another year drawing to a close, Billy and his friend Olivia Bedford, 18, decided to tot up all the money raised through their 2023 coffee mornings, bingo nights and busking sessions, and added it to previous years’ efforts for a grand total of £9,670.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on what would have been Jane’s birthday, December 14, Billy said: “We love doing the fundraising and we’re still motivated to help all the people who need treatment, all the volunteers at the hospice and their families.

Billy Devine, right, and friend Olivia Bedford have raised almost £10,000 for local hospice care. (Photo: Contributed)

“Ashgate don’t only care for the patient, they make sure everyone is comfortable and supported all the way through, from the moment the patient goes in to the time they pass over and are at peace.”

He added: “I still speak to a lot of the staff there. They often come to our fundraising events and it shows they’re still connected, still making sure you’re alright. It’s just amazing.”

Billy, who is pursuing a career as a singer while working at a local pub, has delighted audiences with performances at El Café Verde, Boots and other venues over the past few months and even made the final of a national talent contest, but now he is turning his attention to a show on a much grander scale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “In 2024 we’re hoping to do a gala ball with a sit-down meal, entertainment and everyone in suits and dresses. We’ve only just started getting it organised so there’s no date yet, but it’s going to be the hardest one we’ve ever done with all the decorations, ticket sales and everything else.

“We’d love to hear from any businesses who might donate raffle prizes or other kinds of sponsorship.”

Anyone interested in supporting the event can contact Billy and Olivia via https://tinyurl.com/2dbkvfy9.

The money the pair have raised will help towards the £9million which Ashgate has to find each year to sustain its crucial palliative and end of life care and support services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Wood, deputy director of income generation at the charity, said: “"To have raised such a huge amount of money towards our care is beyond amazing and we're so grateful for everything Billy has done and continues to do for the hospice.

“We're sure that Billy's mum Jane would be so proud of everything he's done and Billy can be proud of himself after making such a huge difference. His hard work and dedication will mean we can be there to support patients and families who will need our care in the future.”

For details of Ashgate’s festive season fundraising campaign, go to ashgatehospice.org.uk/christmas-appeal.