Chesterfield tattooist makes a lasting impression on people who have experienced breast surgery

Breast surgery is a harrowing time for women and men and the resulting loss of a nipple adds to the physical and emotional scarring.

Professional tattooist Dani Rhodes is boosting confidence by offering free 3D nipple and areola tattoos at Tabula Rasa, the Chesterfield studio that she co-founded with Holly Tunnicliffe in 2023.

She said: “It's a lovely thing to be able to do for people - it really does change their life. I’ve been doing tattoos for over 10 years – and it’s always been a goal of mine to give back and help people. It's such a small thing that I can offer people but it means everything to me.”

Dani trained in nipple tattooing with Lucy Thompson, founder of the Nipple Innovation Project which is the first mastectomy tattooing charity in the UK.

Dani Rhodes does nipple tattoos at Tabula Rasa, Chesterfield

Since completing her training in the specialism last autumn, Dani is now making a difference to the lives of people who have been treated for breast cancer, gone through preventative surgery or had a gender affirmation procedure. “What they’ve gone through is such a painful experience, it’s long and drawn out and it leaves them with physical and emotional scars," she said. “That person has got used to not having a nipple so it can be quite traumatic. It's very, very emotional when they look in the mirror for the first time and see a nipple there.”

Dani does nipple tattooing in two sessions after an initial consultation to put the client at ease. Tattooing fragile skin is a procedure she does very gently. Dani said: “The first session involves gauging how the skin will take the pigment just to make sure there is minimal damage. Then there is a break of about 10 weeks so the skin can full heal and we can see how the skin has accepted the ink, whether they want to go a darker colour or like the colour that it is.

"The people I have tattooed have all said it's virtually painless. If there’s been surgery there, sometimes they don’t have much sensitivity or they have a little bit of sensitivity. I had one person who got emotional because she could feel it a little bit – she thought she’d lost all sensitivity there and was happy because she could feel it.”

One woman wrote: “I had a consultation with Dani about having my nipples tattooed after having my surgery over 20 years ago. I was a little nervous about it but Dani made me feel at ease. She explained what was going to happen and all the different shapes and shades of colour. Dani took photos then sent me her ideas, got measured up and then it was the day to have it all done. The results are absolutely amazing, I’ve never had my boobs out so much, it has given me a right confidence boost.”

Before and after the nipple tattooing.

Another client, who had a double mastectomy with reconstruction, approached Dani with an unusual request. The client wrote: “I decided I wanted heart shaped areola which Dani was more than happy to accommodate. Dani is not just an amazing artist in the field of mastectomy tattoos, but also an amazing woman, who puts her clients first, makes you feel at ease every step of the process and her aftercare and attention to detail to empower women after their procedures is just above and beyond.”

To arrange a consultation with Dani, visit her social pages at: www.instagram.com/danidoesnips, www.facebook.com/danirhodestattoo, www.facebook.com/danielledaryleerhodes or email: [email protected]