Chesterfield takeaway with a one star food hygiene rating – among 22 Derbyshire latest food hygiene scores

Businesses across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The venues are given a rating from zero to five with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required. If a venue is given a rating of one, ‘major improvement’ is necessary.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – from a one-star takeaway, through two-star food venues to five-star pubs and restaurants.

Latest food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire food venues Here are the latest food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire food venues – including restaurants, takeaways, pubs and cafes

Venezia Pizza, Pinxton - five-star hygiene rating Venezia Pizza, at Wharf Road in Pinxton was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 2.

Market Plaice Fish Bar, Staveley - five-star hygiene rating Market Plaice Fish Bar in Staveley, Chesterfield was given the maximum score of five after assessment on September 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.