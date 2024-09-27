Chesterfield takeaway with a one star food hygiene rating – among 22 Derbyshire latest food hygiene scores

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 27th Sep 2024, 10:22 BST
Here are the latest food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire food venues – including restaurants, takeaways, pubs, cafes and more.

Businesses across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The venues are given a rating from zero to five with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required. If a venue is given a rating of one, ‘major improvement’ is necessary.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – from a one-star takeaway, through two-star food venues to five-star pubs and restaurants.

Venezia Pizza, at Wharf Road in Pinxton was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 2.

2. Venezia Pizza, Pinxton - five-star hygiene rating

Venezia Pizza, at Wharf Road in Pinxton was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 2. Photo: Google

Market Plaice Fish Bar in Staveley, Chesterfield was given the maximum score of five after assessment on September 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

3. Market Plaice Fish Bar, Staveley - five-star hygiene rating

Market Plaice Fish Bar in Staveley, Chesterfield was given the maximum score of five after assessment on September 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google

Sunrise at North Road in Clowne was also given a score of five on August 19.

4. Sunrise,Clowne - five-star hygiene rating

Sunrise at North Road in Clowne was also given a score of five on August 19. Photo: Google

